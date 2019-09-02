Sheriff blasts immigration policies in Maryland county after sexual assault accusation by illegal immigrant

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has blamed Maryland’s Montgomery county’s policies for enabling crimes from illegal immigrants and “jeopardizing public safety" as a result.

“It’s really outrageous,” Jenkins told “Fox & Friends.” Monday.

A Honduran national in the U.S. illegally has been accused of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter in suburban Maryland, the seventh such case in the area over the past five weeks.

Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, 37, is charged with second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense, according to WJLA.

The alleged victim spoke to Montgomery County police and claimed that her stepfather sexually assaulted her multiple times between Aug. 16 and Aug. 25. She alleged that she was unable to use the bathroom after one of the assaults because it was "very painful" and left her with a "stinging" feeling.

Jenkins blames previous leadership in Montgomery County law enforcement, including the former police chief.

“What they’ve down now is galvanize the fact that you can come into Montgomery county, commit a crime as an illegal alien and you won’t feel the consequence," he said.

“You'll be prosecuted for the state crime but then once you’re adjudicated, once you’re released back on the streets, to potentially commit more crimes against the citizens,’ Jenkins said.

In a statement to WJLA, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that Carrasco-Hernandez was previously deported on April 2017, but re-entered the United States "sometime thereafter."

Since July 25, Montgomery County authorities have arrested at least seven confirmed illegal immigrants for alleged rapes and sexual assaults. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed an executive order last month designating the county a "sanctuary" jurisdiction.

Jenkins went on to say, “What he’s [Elrich] done effectively is jeopardize public safety throughout the central part of Maryland. Montgomery borders D.C., it borders Federick county, it’s a gateway to central Maryland.”

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.