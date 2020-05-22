Country music star and veteran Craig Morgan releases first album since death of son

Country music star and veteran Craig Morgan opened up on "Fox and Friends" on Friday about the release of his first album since the tragic death of his 19-year-old son in a drowning accident on Kentucky Lake in July 2016.

"There's not a day that goes by that it don't hurt," Morgan told "Fox and Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "When families ask me how I do it I tell them that I pray a lot ... and have faith that God is in charge regardless of what we may think at the moment."

"What I've learned is through my pain," he continued, "is that a lot of people have regained their faith and that's a wonderful thing."

Morgan's new album, "God, Family, Country," features new songs and remastered versions of his greatest hits, as well as his tribute to his late son, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

He first performed that song on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in October, and after an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians like, Blake Shelton and others, the song hit No. 3 on Billboard's country digital song sales without the help of a label or radio play.

"I love that title of that [album] 'God, Family, Country,'" said Earhardt. "It's something we see a lot, but when you see that on the cover of your album it reminds all of us what is truly important."

"It represents the thought-process and the mentality of what I believe is the majority of this country -- middle America," said Morgan. "It's what makes this country what it is -- those people. And we all believe in those three things and we have confidence in those three things."

Morgan will be performing the songs from his new album on a special edition of Fox Nation's "Friday Night Live with Craig Morgan."

The live concert from Morgan's Nashville home will be available for free on Fox Nation and streaming live on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms on Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Morgan also discussed his involvement with one very special veteran's charity, ahead of Memorial Day.

The group is called Operation Finally Home and it is a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that builds and retrofits mortgage-free homes for wounded veterans and their families.

"There's a lot of great organizations out there that do this sort of thing," said Morgan. "What I love about Operation Finally Home that they do differently is that they really, really involve the community. They get the community to donate time, effort, resources. What it does is create a relationship between the recipient and the community."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.