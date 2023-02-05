Our country 'cannot go another two years' with Secretary Mayorkas in charge of the border: Rep. Biggs

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, R., joined ‘Fox News Live’ on Sunday to discuss the management of the border crisis by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The GOP lawmaker stressed that the country cannot handle Mayorkas' leadership on the border, and called for an inquiry into Mayorkas' leadership and for his impeachment.

REP. ANDY BIGGS: … Right now, our border's controlled by the Mexican drug cartels, and we have increasing human trafficking, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and it's being done intentionally. There isn't anybody that's not going to say that this is being done intentionally, at least as far as having the border open and the ramifications.

… So I say let's go ahead and get started if you're ready. If you want to do an inquiry, let's do the inquiry. But, if we're going to sit around and talk about it, and not have any action on this to investigate and then proceed with normal due process rights for Secretary Mayorkas, then I think you're making a huge mistake because we just don't have the time. We can't go for another two years with 5 million people illegally entering the country.

