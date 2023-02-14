Controversial 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff 'Velma' in hot water again over sickle cell joke
Despite garnering some of the worst reviews in IMDB history, the HBO Max show has somehow been renewed
"Velma," the HBO spinoff of "Scooby-Doo," that has been repeatedly called out for issues such as sexualizing minors and pushing a woke agenda, is now in hot water over a crass joke at the hands of those who suffer sick cell anemia.
The HBO Max show has been picked up for a second season, despite ending up as the third worst-reviewed show in Internet Movie Database (IMDB) history.
All of this comes as the show is now under fire for a joke that tied attractiveness to the blood disorder sickle cell anemia. As noted by the entertainment site Bounding Into Comics, longtime "Scooby Doo" character Fred tells Velma "I have a disease where I can’t recognize people who aren’t hot….My doctor says it’s basically sickle cell for rich people."
‘ADULT’’ SCOOBY DOO REBOOT ‘VELMA’ RIPPED BY CRITICS, AUDIENCES: 'WHERE DID EVERYTHING GO SO HORRIBLY WRONG?’
The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America called out the joke:
The new "Scooby-Doo" spinoff includes nudity, gratuitous violence and an "oozing corpse" in one episode. It became the third worst-rated show in history on entertainment site IMDB in January.
VELMA IS OFFICIALLY REVEALED TO BE A LESBIAN IN NEW ‘SCOOBY-DOO’ FILM
During episode four, titled, "Velma Makes a List," the new series made multiple jokes about children in a sexual manner.
In episode four of the series, the town’s mayor lusted after high school girls. Another episode featured Velma going to a strip club and pole dancing for her father.
Yet, industry website Deadline explained that "Velma" is returning for a second season: "[CEO of Warner Television Group Channing] Dungey's team is working on a second season of Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma, an adult animated comedy that comes from Mindy Kaling."
Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.