Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Controversial 'Scooby-Doo' spinoff 'Velma' in hot water again over sickle cell joke

Despite garnering some of the worst reviews in IMDB history, the HBO Max show has somehow been renewed

Scott Whitlock
By Scott Whitlock | Fox News
close
'Fantasy Island' gets a dark remake; Scooby-Doo reunites with Shaggy Video

'Fantasy Island' gets a dark remake; Scooby-Doo reunites with Shaggy

Hollywood Nation: The classic 1970s TV series 'Fantasy Island' gets a horror movie treatment in the upcoming big screen adaptation.

"Velma," the HBO spinoff of "Scooby-Doo," that has been repeatedly called out for issues such as sexualizing minors and pushing a woke agenda, is now in hot water over a crass joke at the hands of those who suffer sick cell anemia. 

The HBO Max show has been picked up for a second season, despite ending up as the third worst-reviewed show in Internet Movie Database (IMDB) history. 

All of this comes as the show is now under fire for a joke that tied attractiveness to the blood disorder sickle cell anemia. As noted by the entertainment site Bounding Into Comics, longtime "Scooby Doo" character Fred tells Velma "I have a disease where I can’t recognize people who aren’t hot….My doctor says it’s basically sickle cell for rich people." 

‘ADULT’’ SCOOBY DOO REBOOT ‘VELMA’ RIPPED BY CRITICS, AUDIENCES: 'WHERE DID EVERYTHING GO SO HORRIBLY WRONG?’

HBO "Scooby Doo" spinoff "Velma" has been annihilated by critics since it debuted earlier this month. 

HBO "Scooby Doo" spinoff "Velma" has been annihilated by critics since it debuted earlier this month.  (Hanna-Barbera)

The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America called out the joke: 

The new "Scooby-Doo" spinoff includes nudity, gratuitous violence and an "oozing corpse" in one episode. It became the third worst-rated show in history on entertainment site IMDB in January.

VELMA IS OFFICIALLY REVEALED TO BE A LESBIAN IN NEW ‘SCOOBY-DOO’ FILM

The classic 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' was co-created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears.

The classic 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' was co-created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. (Hanna-Barbera Productions)

During episode four, titled, "Velma Makes a List," the new series made multiple jokes about children in a sexual manner. 

In episode four of the series, the town’s mayor lusted after high school girls. Another episode featured Velma going to a strip club and pole dancing for her father. 

Yet, industry website Deadline explained that "Velma" is returning for a second season: "[CEO of Warner Television Group Channing] Dungey's team is working on a second season of Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma, an adult animated comedy that comes from Mindy Kaling." 

"Velma" does a brief pole-dance in the most recent episode on Thursday.

"Velma" does a brief pole-dance in the most recent episode on Thursday. (HBO Max)

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott Whitlock is an editor for Fox News Digital.