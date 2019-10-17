Controversial Dhvani billboard in Times Square shows Trump hogtied

An athletic clothing brand has launched a controversial campaign that seems to take aim at President Trump; indeed, a billboard ad in Times Square has him hogtied in front of the White House.

On Wednesday, the brand, Dhvani, unveiled the first in a series of images meant to protest the Trump administration's "gag rule" prohibiting doctors at Title X-funded clinics from referring patients for abortions -- a rule that prompted Planned Parenthood to pull out of the federal grant program in August.

The billboard ad, called "Lady Liberty," showed model Michal Mesa, whom Dhvani described in a press release as a Marine Corps veteran and a middle school teacher, standing over a screaming President Trump with her foot on his head. He is tied up, and a storm floats over the White House.

"We are proud to join Planned Parenthood in defending women from assaults on our reproductive rights," said Dhvani's chief communications officer, Chloe Mason. "Trump administration policies are threatening the health and bodily autonomy of women, especially women of color, low-income women and LGBTQ women."

As part of its #StandForSomething campaign, the Portland, Ore., company has other images of the president that are just as shocking, including one in which he sits on a golden toilet as a model takes away his cellphone.

According to Dhvani's mission, as described on its website, the company is "committed to creating change in the world" and partners with nonprofit organizations.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the ad campaign.