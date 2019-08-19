Planned Parenthood abandons Title X federal funds after Trump rule prohibits abortion referrals

Planned Parenthood announced Monday that it is pulling out of the Title X federal family planning program rather than abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring patients for abortions.

Pro-life groups heralded the abrupt decision as a major victory -- and one that signaled that Planned Parenthood, contrary to its claims, is primarily a politically motivated abortion provider, not a healthcare organization.

Planned Parenthood's decision followed a June order from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that lifted a nationwide injunction that had prevented the Trump administration from enforcing the new rule. The court's three-judge panel, with two judges appointed by President Trump, is still weighing Planned Parenthood's lawsuit to overturn the rule but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement.

Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood's acting president and CEO, said the organization's nationwide network of health centers will remain open and work to make up for the loss of federal money.

But the organization's leader predicted that many low-income women who rely on Planned Parenthood, which is the nation's largest abortion provider, will "delay or go without care."

"This is *direct attack* on Planned Parenthood and on our health and rights, and we will not stand for it," Planned Parenthood tweeted, saying the Trump administration was "forcing" the group out of the Title X program.

Critics countered that the move made clear what they said has long been an open secret: Planned Parenthood's chief role as an abortion provider.

“Planned Parenthood, our nation’s largest abortion provider, today made a choice not to separate its abortion operation from Title X services, and in doing declined Title X funding, which makes up approximately four percent of their annual budget," Jeanne Mancini, President of the March for Life, said in a statement.

"Abortion is neither healthcare nor family planning and taxpayer dollars should not support abortion," Mancini added. "Leana Wen’s recent firing and Planned Parenthood’s decision today doubles down on their ultimate goal, which is political abortion advocacy, not healthcare.”

Wen tweeted in July that, after just eight months on the job, Planned Parenthood's board had "ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood." She later posted a copy of a letter to Planned Parenthood officials in which she said that she was "leaving the organization sooner than I'd hoped."

According to Buzzfeed News, sources charged that Wen had refused to use “trans-inclusive” language. For example, rather than say "people," Wen would prefer the gendered words "men" or "women," according to the sources.

About 4 million women are served nationwide under the Title X program, which distributes $260 million in grants to clinics. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% percent of patients.

Fox News' Caleb Parke and The Associated Press contributed to this report.