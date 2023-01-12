Conservatives rip into media claiming Republicans trying to 'thrust' gas stoves into the 'culture war'

After government officials and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., proposed the idea of banning gas stoves for their health and climate impacts, multiple mainstream outlets slammed conservatives over their pushback of the proposal, claiming they are making it a "culture war" issue.

Conservatives on Twitter swiftly bashed the outlets for trying to pin the gas stove drama on them, reminding everyone that it was the liberal officials who lit the fuse on the issue.

Both Axios and The Washington Post published pieces blaming Republicans and conservatives for making gas stoves into a culture war issue this week.

The Washington Post piece claimed, "Yet the gas stove furor is emblematic of Republicans’ broader efforts to thrust President Biden’s environmental agenda into the nation’s ongoing culture wars."

The Axios report called the gas stove issue the "Right’s new fight," and stated, "Despite official insistence that fears of a ban are unfounded, conservatives are suddenly championing gas stoves in a new culture war."

The pieces were directed at conservative pushback in response to reports that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was looking to potentially regulate or even limit the sales of gas stoves in the U.S. According to Bloomberg, the commission is worried the products can cause respiratory and health issues.

CPSC commissioner told Bloomberg recently, "Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned," prompting much of the conservative backlash.

Soon after the CPSC news, Gov. Hochul proposed banning natural gas heating and appliances for the sake of protecting the climate in her state-of-the-state address, prompting more conservatives to wonder whether governments were coordinating to curb the use of gas stoves.

Though the fact that the two outlets put the blame for the gas stove drama on conservatives angered right-wingers on Twitter.

Popular conservative account "PoliMath" responded to the Axios piece, stating, "In six months there's going to be a fact-checker writing ‘Did Democrats actually try to ban gas stoves? No, this is a conspiracy that Republicans made up and you remember incorrectly.’"

Conservative and Grabien.com founder Tom Elliott provided a sarcastic response, saying, "Stupid conservatives and their hangup with ‘freedom.’"

Conservative account Fusilli Spock corrected the Axios piece, asking, "you mean the walk back after the government official proposed the ban?"

Radio host Dana Loesch replied with a confused "Uh …" and shared a National Review piece reporting on Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., proposing the ban.

Conservative digital strategist Logan Hall tweeted how future liberal pieces on the subject will sound. He wrote, "Soon: ‘the left is definitely 100% NOT trying to replace your stove, but also it would be good if they replaced your stove.’"

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., communications director Billy Gribbin ripped into the Washington Post piece, asking, "Have you considered that the government thrust the agenda, because… they did?"

American Greatness reporter Deb Heine slammed the Post as well, tweeting, "The ‘thrusters’ would be the ones who introduced the (bad) idea."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, communications person Steve Guest tweeted, "’Thrusts’? Also: These graphs are ridiculous. CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumpka said a ban was ‘on the table.’ Notice how The Washington Post uses the word ‘claiming’ in an attempt to subtlety cast doubt on Republican criticism of the Biden appointee's push to ban gas stoves."

The Blaze managing editor Leon Wolf tweeted sarcastically, "Yes it’s totally the GOP that is responsible for the, uh, thrusting."