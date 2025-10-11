Conservative podcaster urges Dems to say 'enough is enough' to violence after receiving death threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson is calling for an end to political violence after a shocking threat letter put his family on high alert in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Now he's asking how many more conservatives have to be targeted before Democrats take a stand.

"[Democrats] need to say enough is enough," Johnson said on "Saturday in America."

"[They need to say], 'We're going to reconcile with the extremist left wing of our party. We're going to acknowledge that we have a problem, and we're going to do something about it,' but instead, they are nominating somebody for the attorney general of Virginia who is calling for exactly what happened to my family yesterday."

RESURFACED SOCIAL MEDIA POST COMES BACK TO HAUNT DISGRACED DEM AG NOMINEE: 'DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT'

Johnson's comments came in response to a threat letter that recently arrived at his home. On Friday, he stood alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi as she announced the arrest of a suspect accused of sending the letter. Johnson said the author graphically detailed how he would be killed in violent fashion.

"A man was charged for threatening my family, to kill me and to kill my children," "The Benny Show" host told Kayleigh McEnany.

"Jay Jones, who's running for attorney general in Virginia, he's on record doing the exact same thing – calling for the killing of Republicans and the killing of Republican children, calling them, ‘little fascists.’"

Johnson argued Democrats' failure to call on Jones to drop out of the race has led to a "horrific culture."

JOE SCARBOROUGH TELLS DEM CANDIDATE JAY JONES TO LEAVE RACE OVER VIOLENT COMMENTS AGAINST GOP LAWMAKER

Jones, who is running against Republican incumbent Jason Miyares for the attorney general spot in Virginia, has faced criticism for resurfaced 2022 text messages containing violent rhetoric about then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his family.

Republicans, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, argue many Democrats' refusal to urge Jones to drop out of the race is a symptom of a larger problem within the party.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Johnson shared that sentiment, adding, "We [Republicans] just want peaceful debate. But this is a party [the Democratic Party] that is spiraling, and I think they've lost the debate, and because they've lost the debate, they are going to resort to violence, and it's awful to see."

"It's something that I don't want for my country," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's something that I want to see resolved, and the only way to resolve it is for Democrats to say ‘enough.’ How many more of us need to die? How many times do we need to see our president shot in the head? How many more times do we need to see Charlie Kirks? How many more times do we need to see ICE facilities shot at? How many more Christian children praying in churches do we need to see slaughtered?"

Johnson urged the nation to refocus on family values and Christianity to restore respect for life and reduce violent rhetoric.

George Isbell Jr., 69, who allegedly wrote the threat letter to Johnson, was taken into custody Tuesday in San Diego, California.

He will be federally charged with mailing a threatening communication, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.