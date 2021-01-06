Conservative media members erupt with anger over protesters storming Capitol: 'This is domestic terrorism'

Conservative media members reacted with anger and disgust on Wednesday to scenes of violent protesters storming the U.S. Capitol building and halting Electoral College certification proceedings.

Following repeated claims by President Trump that the election was stolen from him and his supporters, Congress was forced into lockdown and lawmakers were evacuated as angry protesters stormed Capitol Hill, smashed windows, and breached the Capitol building. One woman was reportedly shot by Capitol police amid the chaos.

The protesters came from a rally outside the White House where Trump spoke and repeated his false claims that he had truly won the presidential election.

The View's Meghan McCain tweeted any mob members should be labeled domestic terrorists.

Commentary writer John Podhoretz wrote Trump bore responsibility for the violence at the Capitol and should be removed from office.

"This rally itself happened because Trump called for it," he wrote. "The crowds gathered because Trump called for them. They moved to the Capitol down the Mall because Trump said they should. The breach of the Capitol is Trump’s fault. Some in the crowd have stormed the Congress."

Dispatch editor Stephen Hayes also called for Trump to be impeached and removed from office.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck called the images "horrifying" and said Trump was the "mastermind behind this terrorist attack."

"This is why you don't humor insane conspiracy theories," the Washington Free Beacon's Stephen Gutowski said.

"This is an incredibly sad day for the nation and everyone who loves it. It is also devastating for those of us on the 'New Right' helping to foster a more communitarian, nationalist, prudential brand of conservatism," conservative Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer tweeted. "These seditious scoundrels do not in any way speak for us."

Conservative radio host Ben Shapiro called the scene "un-American."

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer tied the day's disturbing events to the last four years of "Resistance" to Trump.

"When one side violates norms, the other side will too," he wrote.

Others expressed similar sentiments at the stunning images of protesters breaking glass and walking freely on the House floor. Others noted the left had been largely silent on mob violence over the summer.

The outraged voices on the right Wednesday ranged from those who have defended and supported Trump and his policies to those who have been consistently critical of him.

As the violence began, Trump condemned Pence for not rejecting electors from states he viewed as fraudulent, although Pence lacks the authority to do so. He later tweeted everyone should remain "peaceful."

Trump later spoke from the White House urging his supporters to stay calm but added "we love you" and repeated his claims of a stolen election, drawing a fresh torrent of criticism.