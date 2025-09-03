Conservative influencer Benny Johnson says liberals lack 'basic human decency' toward political opponents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson says the American dream is at risk—not because of policy—but because of a growing lack of "basic human decency and sympathy" from the political left.

Johnson recently blasted The New York Times over what he called a "sloppy hit job" that downplayed the dangers his wife and newborn faced when a rowhouse next to his home was set on fire in Washington, D.C. in 2020. While the paper has stood by its reporting, Johnson argues The Times showed a "lack of humanity" that reflects a broader issue.

"There is a horrifying tactic on the left, that is to dehumanize your political opponent or enemy," Johnson told Fox News Digital.

Johnson, a conservative pundit with 3.8 million followers on X and 5.6 million YouTube subscribers, said he doesn’t consider any fellow American an "enemy." When former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May, Johnson said he prayed for the entire Biden family despite years-long political differences.

"I hope that… whatever days God has for him on this earth are painless and that he lives them out. We're not celebrating anything bad happening to another American," Johnson said.

Johnson doesn’t believe similar empathy comes from the left.

"As you saw a couple days ago in Minneapolis, when a transgender shooter murdered children kneeling and praying in a church, many on the left, including some of their biggest spokespeople, couldn't even pray for them," Johnson said.

Johnson pointed to MSNBC host Jen Psaki, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as high-profile Democrats who were critical of those offering prayers after the Minneapolis church school shooting.

"When President Trump was shot in the head in Butler, many accounts were very upset that the shooter didn't have better aim," Johnson said.

The latest example came over the Labor Day weekend when speculation about Trump’s health and rumors that he had died circulated on social media.

Trump was fine, to the chagrin of CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" audience, which booed when the host said the former president is "very much alive."

"I want to live in a country where, even if I have a political objection to somebody, and they're on the other side, that I'm not wishing them harm," Johnson said. "It's just basic human decency and sympathy. And these kinds of things are what build societies that you wish to live in."

Johnson believes this shouldn’t be a political issue, but rather a moral one.

"Sadly, and unfortunately, the left time and time again proves that they are capable of totally dehumanizing the other side and refusing to grant any shred of humanity or decency," Johnson said.

"The America I want is an America where we see each other as having inherent value, regardless of your background or your politics. And that's how you can make a culture and a society you want to live in and raise children in," he continued. "I'm going to do everything in my power to create that America, as a birthright to my children."