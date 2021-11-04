Conservative candidate celebrates Colorado school board victory: 'The parents won'

A group of conservative political newcomers in Douglas County, Colorado, declared victory Tuesday in a key school board race that made headlines in the national conversation on education policy.

The four-candidate "Kids First" group toppled the teacher federation-backed Community Matters slate which comprised four incumbent board members.

COVID POLITICS, MASK MANDATES DRIVE COLORADO PARENTS TO RUN FOR SCHOOL BOARD

Voters who spoke to Fox News said critical race theory and the school district’s equitable learning policies played a factor in their decision. All four candidates said the policy was an issue they would look into.

"The parents really think that they've been cut out of the educational process," winning candidate Mike Peterson told "America’s Newsroom" Thursday. "We want to put the parents back where they belong."

Peterson, who has never run for office before, said remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic opened his eyes to the school board’s identity politics and "confusing" equity plan.

"I saw a professional development session for over 900 employees that just smacked of elements of CRT, oppressor victim groups, intersectional voices being more valid based on the identity of the speaker and not based on the virtue of the arguments," he said.

Peterson wants the new school board policies to give parents a "primary" role in their children’s education and deciding what is appropriate, including masking and vaccine policies.

"We are not pro or against masking and vaccines, we are pro-parent choice and pro-teacher choice," he said.

Peterson hopes the new school board can build trusting relationships within the district between administrators, teachers and parents. Peterson also supports patriotism in board meetings.

"We’re not going to cut the parents off, we’re going to politely and respectfully listen to them," he said. "And if they want to applaud, if they want to stand and definitely if they want to raise wave American flags in support of speakers who are speaking, we're absolutely going to put that back into the boardroom."

Peterson is confident the "Kids First" agenda will be accomplished with "excellent" backing from the community.

"The parents won," he concluded.

Fox News' Matt Leach contributed to this report.