Connecticut town outraged over methadone clinic slated to open near daycare: 'It's a travesty'

Connecticut residents are outraged over a town-approved methadone clinic slated to open in their sleepy shoreline community, voicing their frustrations at a town meeting last Friday.

The meeting, organized by Guilford resident Dave Holman for neighbors to discuss potential crime and safety issues, became hostile when a local journalist in support of the clinic took the stage in favor of the town's initiative.

"This is bulls---. This is a fraud. The person who set this up, he's a liar and he's a fraud," the journalist said as the crowd booed. "Do you know who this clinic is for? It's for you, you idiots. It's for your children. It's for your grandchildren."

A woman was heard asking if the police could be called as the journalist was escorted off-stage.

The over 4,000 square foot clinic spearheaded by the APT Foundation is set to open in Guilford later this year and will specialize in addiction recovery and other health-related services, according to WTNH in New Haven.

Holman joined Fox News, Monday, following the hostile meeting.

"This location right here, the [former] Play Cafe, where they're going to install this methadone clinic, it's only 200 feet away from the closest house. It's 470 feet away from a large daycare facility. It's the wrong area. It should be in a commercial zone," he told "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro.

Piro quoted an unnamed retired local law enforcement source who claimed he had seen clinics similar to the one slated to open draw in criminal activity, including theft from cars and home burglaries.

Guilford First Selectman Matt Hoey, however, has defended the clinic and its location.

"The people who are utilizing this clinic are our neighbors, family members and fellow residents of Guilford who are suffering from addiction," Hoey said. "This site was chosen specifically because of the location, as it serves over 400 people who live between Branford and New London."

"Put this thing right next to your home, if that's how you feel," Holman fired back Monday.

In response to the local journalist's attacks, Holman insisted the approval happened without public hearings, background checks on the clinic operator or impact studies to see the effects on crime or property values.

"He [the journalist] mentioned that he's got all the correspondence between myself and town officials, and he does. I sent him all the correspondence myself. I wanted the paper, the local paper, to do an article or a series of articles on this methadone clinic. And they've refused to do it…" he claimed.

"There were no background checks into this APT Foundation or the effect other clinics have had on other communities. It is a travesty."

Fox News reached out to APT Foundation for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.