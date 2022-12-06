Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Connecticut mother hailed a hero for saving daughter from raccoon attack: 'I jumped into action'

Logan MacNamara's young daughter, Rylee, was attacked by a raccoon while waiting for the school bus

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
Woman who saved daughter from raccoon attack says 'motherly instincts' kicked in Video

Woman who saved daughter from raccoon attack says 'motherly instincts' kicked in

Logan MacNamara recounts fending off a raccoon that attacked her daughter, Rylee. MacNamara says the damage was 'not that bad' but they're both receiving the rabies vaccine series. 

Logan MacNamara heard her daughter Rylee let out a horrific scream while waiting on the front porch for the school bus. When MacNamara ran outside and found a raccoon attacking Rylee, her motherly instincts kicked in. 

The Connecticut mother is now being hailed a hero.

MacNamara recounted the event on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, saying she initially thought Rylee had hurt her hand on the front door. 

"I never in a million years would have thought there was going to be a rabid animal wrapped around her leg," MacNamara told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

WHAT TO DO IF A RABIES-INFECTED ANIMAL BITES YOU?

A young girl was on her porch in the early morning heading to school when a raccoon made a run for her leg, and latched on, while the girl screamed for dear life.

A young girl was on her porch in the early morning heading to school when a raccoon made a run for her leg, and latched on, while the girl screamed for dear life. (Fox 61)

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed Rylee standing on the front door steps and screaming as the raccoon attacks her leg. MacNamara then opened the door and pulled the animal off her daughter before throwing it into the yard. 

"I just ran and jumped into action," she said.

The raccoon briefly latched onto MacNamara’s shirt as well. In the video, she is seen trying to get Rylee inside the house, but she explained that she was also fighting to keep the family dogs from getting outside, all while holding the raccoon. 

Heroic mom saves daughter from rabid raccoon attack Video

She said the two came away with minor injuries and both are receiving the rabies vaccine series

"We just got a couple of scratches," she said. "[Rylee] has a few puncture wounds on her leg, but it definitely could have been a lot worse."

NEW YORK WOMAN FIGHTS OFF RABID FOX IN HER FRONT YARD, THOUGHT SHE WOULD BE ‘EATEN ALIVE’

The raccoon, however, has still not been located despite her efforts. 

"We've been trying to find it. We have a trap outside that['s] still empty. We haven't caught anything in it yet," she said.

Raw video: Raccoon gets trapped inside vending machine in FL Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MacNamara credited her "motherly instinct" for her quick reaction and ability to fend off the raccoon.

"When you hear your kid scream like that, it doesn't matter what's going on, you're going to save your kid," she said.

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.