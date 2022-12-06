Connecticut mother hailed a hero for saving daughter from raccoon attack: 'I jumped into action'

Logan MacNamara heard her daughter Rylee let out a horrific scream while waiting on the front porch for the school bus. When MacNamara ran outside and found a raccoon attacking Rylee, her motherly instincts kicked in.

The Connecticut mother is now being hailed a hero.

MacNamara recounted the event on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, saying she initially thought Rylee had hurt her hand on the front door.

"I never in a million years would have thought there was going to be a rabid animal wrapped around her leg," MacNamara told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed Rylee standing on the front door steps and screaming as the raccoon attacks her leg. MacNamara then opened the door and pulled the animal off her daughter before throwing it into the yard.

"I just ran and jumped into action," she said.

The raccoon briefly latched onto MacNamara’s shirt as well. In the video, she is seen trying to get Rylee inside the house, but she explained that she was also fighting to keep the family dogs from getting outside, all while holding the raccoon.

She said the two came away with minor injuries and both are receiving the rabies vaccine series.

"We just got a couple of scratches," she said. "[Rylee] has a few puncture wounds on her leg, but it definitely could have been a lot worse."

The raccoon, however, has still not been located despite her efforts.

"We've been trying to find it. We have a trap outside that['s] still empty. We haven't caught anything in it yet," she said.

MacNamara credited her "motherly instinct" for her quick reaction and ability to fend off the raccoon.

"When you hear your kid scream like that, it doesn't matter what's going on, you're going to save your kid," she said.