No one can have 'any confidence' in getting 'true picture' from FBI and DOJ of nature of Trump raid: Domenech

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said that "no one can have any confidence" in receiving a "true picture" from the FBI and Department of Justice about the nature of the Trump raid Tuesday on the "Special Report" panel.

DOMENECH: Unfortunately, I think that no one can have any confidence that we are going to be receiving a true picture from the FBI, from the Department of Justice, about the nature of the way that all of this played out. Unfortunately, I wish that we could have confidence in these institutions. It's something that I think is deeply important for the American people. But after all the years of experiences that we've had under President Trump - seeing the way that the FBI and the Department of Justice acted toward him. I don't think that anybody can have confidence that they're going to receive the kind of honest information that we deserve as citizens in order to know that something like this - an unprecedented, really, experience in terms of looking at a former president of the United States - was undertaken in a way that is responsible, that is respectful, and that does not have the kind of partisan implications that I think we all have to be concerned about at this moment.

