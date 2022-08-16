Expand / Collapse search
No one can have 'any confidence' in getting 'true picture' from FBI and DOJ of nature of Trump raid: Domenech

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to the FBI's Trump raid

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Will Americans receive true picture of the nature of the Trump raid? Video

Will Americans receive true picture of the nature of the Trump raid?

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech predicts the quality of the FBI and Department of Justice's account of the Trump raid on the 'Special Report' panel.

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said that "no one can have any confidence" in receiving a "true picture" from the FBI and Department of Justice about the nature of the Trump raid Tuesday on the "Special Report" panel.

TRUMP MAR-A-LAGO RAID: JUDGE SCHEDULES HEARING ON POTENTIALLY UNSEALING FBI SEARCH RECORDS

DOMENECH: Unfortunately, I think that no one can have any confidence that we are going to be receiving a true picture from the FBI, from the Department of Justice, about the nature of the way that all of this played out. Unfortunately, I wish that we could have confidence in these institutions. It's something that I think is deeply important for the American people. But after all the years of experiences that we've had under President Trump - seeing the way that the FBI and the Department of Justice acted toward him. I don't think that anybody can have confidence that they're going to receive the kind of honest information that we deserve as citizens in order to know that something like this - an unprecedented, really, experience in terms of looking at a former president of the United States - was undertaken in a way that is responsible, that is respectful, and that does not have the kind of partisan implications that I think we all have to be concerned about at this moment. 

