Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Concha: Biden, Harris look like they're 'in over their heads' by skipping questions

Biden, Harris scheduled to address Afghanistan crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Concha: If Biden and Harris skip questions it will show 'they're in over their heads' Video

Concha: If Biden and Harris skip questions it will show 'they're in over their heads'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha gives his analysis of how Biden is handling the Afghanistan disaster

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Friday, and called out the Biden administration for the optics of how they're handling the crisis in Afghanistan, pointing out the president and vice president have not held a news conference to address questions about the withdrawal. Biden sat down for an interview with ABC News earlier this week.  

TALIBAN GOING 'HOUSE TO HOUSE' IN AFGHANISTAN 'HANGING' PEOPLE WHO WORKED WITH US: SOURCE

JOE CONCHA: Biden and Vice President Harris, they're going to be in the East Room today at the White House. Biden's going to deliver remarks and if both leave immediately without taking questions and call it a weekend at two p.m. during this. There is no going back in terms of reversing the public perception that they're in way over their heads. Just to give you a little context on how little Biden has spoken to the press: to this point in his presidency Donald Trump had done 50 interviews at this point, five times as many as President Biden, who has only done nine and you see why, because an unscripted Biden leads to viral soundbites for the wrong reasons.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Concha slams Biden's 'light schedule' during crisis: Who works this way? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.