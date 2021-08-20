Concha: Biden, Harris look like they're 'in over their heads' by skipping questions

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Friday, and called out the Biden administration for the optics of how they're handling the crisis in Afghanistan, pointing out the president and vice president have not held a news conference to address questions about the withdrawal. Biden sat down for an interview with ABC News earlier this week.

JOE CONCHA: Biden and Vice President Harris, they're going to be in the East Room today at the White House. Biden's going to deliver remarks and if both leave immediately without taking questions and call it a weekend at two p.m. during this. There is no going back in terms of reversing the public perception that they're in way over their heads. Just to give you a little context on how little Biden has spoken to the press: to this point in his presidency Donald Trump had done 50 interviews at this point, five times as many as President Biden, who has only done nine and you see why, because an unscripted Biden leads to viral soundbites for the wrong reasons.

