Republicans will take back the House in the Midterms because of these key issues, GOP Leader McCarthy says

The Republican Leader said his party will retake the House this fall because of their stance on inflation, immigration and other key issues that he shared exclusively with Fox News Digital.

"The Democrats have failed the American public," Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said. "I think the extremism on the Democratic side has pushed people away."

Roughly 1.7 million Americans have changed their party affiliation over the past 12 months, and more than one million U.S. voters have switched their party affiliation to the GOP, according to an analysis from The Associated Press. Two-thirds of those have gone to the GOP, while just 630,000 have switched to the Democratic Party , according to the report.

McCarthy said voters "want to see a party that puts people before politics, and that's exactly what the Republican Party is doing."

McCarthy added that Democrats' approach to key issues such as inflation, energy independence, immigration and crime has failed.

"With the highest inflation we've had in more than 40 years … gas prices that you have never seen like this before, crime in our streets and a border that's wide open that now has fentanyl to be the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45," McCarthy said. "If we take the majority, we will make sure we lower the cost of energy and become energy independent, we secure our streets to be safe and then, more importantly, we secure our border at the same time."

Highlighting the success of the Republican's agenda, McCarthy referenced Myra Flores, who recently won in a Texas special election in a historically Democrat-held seat.

"Congresswoman Myra Flores, who's never run for office before, she proved she could do it based upon securing our border, based upon making America energy independent, so your gasoline price gets lower, we lower inflation, parents have a say in their kid's education, the streets become safe again with that type of idea that we can win in a seat like that, I think we can have a really, really big red wave," McCarthy told Fox News.

Republicans are closely watching races in Rhode Island, California, Nevada, Oregon and New York, McCarthy told Fox News.

"There [are] places clear across this country that I think you're going to see races you haven't seen before where an exciting new candidate is going to win," he continued.

McCarthy also spoke about using a potential Republican majority in the house to hold the Biden administration accountable.

"We'll make sure the attorney general can't go after parents for going to a school board meeting. We will have hearings on where COVID originated. We will have hearings on what happened in Afghanistan that created 13 more Gold Star families to make sure that never happens again," McCarthy said.

"We have a commitment to America," he told Fox News.

