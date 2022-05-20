Emily Compagno responds to ‘delusional’ Pelosi on 'Outnumbered': 'The red wave already started'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno on Friday responded to "delusional" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for dismissing the notion of a red wave in the midterm elections. Compagno ticked through a list of turnout numbers that bode well for Republican candidates.

EMILY COMPAGNO: Pelosi can live in fantasy land all she wants. But sorry, sister, that red wave is not only coming, it has already started. In the last the 10 states that have held their primaries, Republicans have accounted for fully 60% of the votes cast. And overall turnout in those 10 states was up 21% from 2018, which was already a record high year. And of that 21% increase, Republican turnout made up 38%. So it is absolutely coming.

Democratic turnout numerically has totaled just under 5 million votes, Republicans over 7.5 million. And what viewers need to remember, too, is this is against the backdrop of 32 House Democrats who have already resigned or who've announced that they're not running for reelection again, the most since 1992. So she can keep living in her delusional land. But I think the rest of the Democrats in the House and certainly the rest of us know exactly what's coming.

