Compagno blasts VP Harris' 'absolutely aberrant' claim on SCOTUS and abortion: 'Really shocking'

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno said it is totally unacceptable for Vice President Harris to attack the Supreme Court and claim abortion is a constitutional right given her experience as an attorney general and district attorney.

EMILY COMPAGNO: The vice president should be the first person along with the president that respects the separation of powers. She should be the first person to quell aggression, not to stoke the fire. And the fact that it's coming from her lips, from a former attorney general and a district attorney who you would think would then understand that this decision was actually legally sound. ... The fact that she called it a constitutional right to me is really shocking, given that we're supposed to accept that she's an attorney. But the fact that it's coming from the lips of my vice president is absolutely aberrant. It's totally unacceptable.

