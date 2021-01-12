James Comey roasted after ‘Today’ conversation: ‘This is sad even for NBC’

Former FBI Director James Comey was widely mocked after a Tuesday morning appearance on NBC’s "Today" show when viewers on both sides found issues with him and questioned why he was on their TV.

Comey appeared virtually to discuss his new book, "Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency and Trust," with Savannah Guthrie but viewers quickly rushed to Twitter to express disdain for the ex-FBI boss.

He expressed confidence that law enforcement would be able to fend off future riots in the wake of a mob of avid Trump supporters storming the Capitol last week.

COMEY SAYS BIDEN ATTORNEY GENERAL SHOULD NOT INVESTIGATE TRUMP

"Law enforcement definitely can handle these kinds of riots, attacks and civil disturbances if they have the information they need and they prepare, this is something law enforcement was built for," Comey said. "What’s so painful about the Capitol is the lack of preparation, but adequately prepared, the 50 states can secure their capitols and the United States can secure its Capitol."

Comey said he was "sickened" by the Capitol riot, discussed inauguration security and said he wrote in his book President Trump shouldn’t be prosecuted. Guthrie asked if he’s changed his mind regarding Trump being prosecuted since he wrote the book.

"It was a hard question when I was writing that back in the fall and it’s even harder now. The president needs to be sanctioned and held accountable, I think it’s important that he be impeached. I think it’s important that local prosecutors in New York continues to peruse the… variety of frauds he surely committed before he became president, I just don’t think it’s in the national interest for Donald Trump to be on our television screens every day for the next three or four years as part of the United States vs. Donald Trump in the District of Columbia," Comey said. "I don’t think that helps Joe Biden heal a nation."

He continued: "It’s a hard, painful decision, but I still think it would be better for this country if we move past a fallen and corrupt president and turned off the television lights on him, which in some ways would be the greatest punishment he could imagine."

COMEY TO TEACH AT COLUMBIA LAW SCHOOL ALONGSIDE PROFESSOR WHO LEAKED TRUMP MEMO

Guthrie, who never pushed back on any of Comey’s responses and didn’t ask any particularly hard questions, plugged the book and wrapped up the conversation as viewers on both sides of the political aisle mocked Comey.

