Comey to teach at Columbia Law School alongside professor who leaked Trump memo

Former FBI Director James Comey will teach a course starting this January at Columbia Law School in New York, where he will work alongside Daniel Richman, the professor who provided Comey’s private memos detailing his conversations with President Trump to the press in 2017.

Comey joined for its spring semester as a “leader-in-residence” for Columbia’s “Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership.” The former law enforcement official will serve as a senior research scholar and teach a seminar called “Lawyers and Leaders.”

"Comey’s experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative’s focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms," the school said in a press release.

The ex-FBI chief tweeted that he was “very excited to return to teaching at Columbia.” Comey briefly taught at the school in 2013 prior to his appointment as FBI director under the Obama administration.

Comey was FBI director from 2013 until 2017, when he was abruptly fired by President Trump. At the time, the Comey-led agency was investigating whether members of the Trump campaign had improper contact with Russia.

After his firing, Comey testified before a Senate committee that he asked a “good friend of mine who is a professor at Columbia Law School” to leak private memos that detailed his conversations with Trump to the press. Richman, a longtime law professor at Columbia, later confirmed that he was the friend Comey had mentioned.

Comey released a book on his experience in government, entitled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” in 2018. His second book is due for release in January 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.