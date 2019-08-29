Comey says giving memo to press would have been like 'feeding seagulls at the beach'

Former FBI Director James Comey had an interesting way to describe how reporters would react to him directly handing over a memo on his time with President Trump.

Comey gave that memo to his friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, who then leaked it to the press. The Justice Department's Inspector General report revealed on Thursday that Comey avoided giving it to the press directly because it would be "like feeding seagulls at the beach."

He initially thought about talking directly to the "army of reporters" at the end of his driveway, but decided that was "crazy" and would "create an expectation...that I will then be their media rep."

Comey reportedly thought “'the smartest thing for [him was] just to get the information out in a way that [he did not] have to answer questions to avoid “creat[ing] even more of a storm than [was already] going on,'” according to the IG report.

The scathing inspector general report said that the fired FBI director violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private discussions with President Trump.

The Justice Department's official watchdog concluded that the memos Comey kept were, in fact, "official FBI records," and said Comey set a "dangerous example" with his actions.

Comey responded to the IG report by emphasizing the fact that he didn't release any classified information to the media.

"DOJ IG 'found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media,'" Comey tweeted.

"I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a 'sorry we lied about you' would be nice."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.