Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

'You have failed': Comer clashes with Democrat as Minnesota fraud probe sparks shouting match

Republicans focus on daycare, medical provider schemes while Democrats criticize Trump administration oversight cuts

By Leo Briceno Fox News
close
'You have failed!': Oversight Committee erupts over Minnesota fraud Video

'You have failed!': Oversight Committee erupts over Minnesota fraud

Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and James Comer, R-Ky., had a heated exchange over which party bares burden for fraud in Minnesota.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Oversight Committee hearing turned explosive Wednesday during an exchange between committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., over cuts to government funding and alleged expansive fraud schemes uncovered in Minnesota.

Instead of asking witnesses about the fraud, Lee focused her allotted time on the Trump administration’s cuts to government. In particular, Lee blasted the decision last year to fire 17 inspectors general.

"Trump has attacked the oversight mechanisms within the federal government. He illegally fired 17 inspectors general and other key personnel," Lee said. "Republicans have turned a blind eye to all of this."

MINNESOTA AG KEITH ELLISON DEFENDS FRAUD PROSECUTION, SAYS OFFICE HAS DONE 'ENOUGH'

Summer Lee, left, pictured alongside James Comer, right

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., right, pictured alongside Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., left. (Fox News)

When Comer suggested that the 17 inspectors general had been fired by the administration precisely because they had failed to prevent fraud like the kind in Minnesota, Lee unleashed on the Kentucky Republican. 

"You have failed!" Lee yelled at Comer.

"No — you all have failed," Comer shot back.

"No, you all continue to fail. You have done nothing. You have the gavel, Mr. Comer. We barely have hearings on anything that affects change," Lee said as the two began yelling over each other.

"How [can] you say we have failed? You want to spend more money, more money, more money," Comer said.

MINNESOTA FRAUD HEARING SPARKS IMMIGRATION CLASH AS GOP LAWMAKER SPOTLIGHTS SOMALI WELFARE DATA

James Comer at microphones

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington in August 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The heated exchange happened during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday to take a closer look at the alleged schemes in Minnesota that investigators believe may have robbed taxpayers of as much as $9 billion.

In recent months, investigators have uncovered sweeping fraud schemes masquerading as daycare centers, medical providers and food assistance programs, siphoning millions in government funds by fabricating services or inflating the number of people they claimed to serve.

While Republicans on Wednesday asked questions about underlying patterns to the fraud and Minnesota’s oversight vulnerabilities, Democrats, like Lee, sought to turn the questions back on the Trump administration. 

EMMER WARNS WALZ COULD END UP 'IN CUFFS' AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD CLAIMS

Rep. Summer Lee

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., questions witnesses during a roundtable discussion at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington June 11, 2024. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

"This hearing today isn't even about fraud. Republicans have cherry-picked a blue state and an immigrant population vulnerable, to demonize," Lee said in her remarks, referring to Republican emphasis on the Somali community in Minnesota.

"You have failed," Comer said one last time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I yield back," Lee said angrily before ending her comments.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue