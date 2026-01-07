'You have failed': Comer clashes with Democrat as Minnesota fraud probe sparks shouting match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Oversight Committee hearing turned explosive Wednesday during an exchange between committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., over cuts to government funding and alleged expansive fraud schemes uncovered in Minnesota.

Instead of asking witnesses about the fraud, Lee focused her allotted time on the Trump administration’s cuts to government. In particular, Lee blasted the decision last year to fire 17 inspectors general.

"Trump has attacked the oversight mechanisms within the federal government. He illegally fired 17 inspectors general and other key personnel," Lee said. "Republicans have turned a blind eye to all of this."

MINNESOTA AG KEITH ELLISON DEFENDS FRAUD PROSECUTION, SAYS OFFICE HAS DONE 'ENOUGH'

When Comer suggested that the 17 inspectors general had been fired by the administration precisely because they had failed to prevent fraud like the kind in Minnesota, Lee unleashed on the Kentucky Republican.

"You have failed!" Lee yelled at Comer.

"No — you all have failed," Comer shot back.

"No, you all continue to fail. You have done nothing. You have the gavel, Mr. Comer. We barely have hearings on anything that affects change," Lee said as the two began yelling over each other.

"How [can] you say we have failed? You want to spend more money, more money, more money," Comer said.

MINNESOTA FRAUD HEARING SPARKS IMMIGRATION CLASH AS GOP LAWMAKER SPOTLIGHTS SOMALI WELFARE DATA

The heated exchange happened during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday to take a closer look at the alleged schemes in Minnesota that investigators believe may have robbed taxpayers of as much as $9 billion.

In recent months, investigators have uncovered sweeping fraud schemes masquerading as daycare centers, medical providers and food assistance programs, siphoning millions in government funds by fabricating services or inflating the number of people they claimed to serve.

While Republicans on Wednesday asked questions about underlying patterns to the fraud and Minnesota’s oversight vulnerabilities, Democrats, like Lee, sought to turn the questions back on the Trump administration.

EMMER WARNS WALZ COULD END UP 'IN CUFFS' AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD CLAIMS

"This hearing today isn't even about fraud. Republicans have cherry-picked a blue state and an immigrant population vulnerable, to demonize," Lee said in her remarks, referring to Republican emphasis on the Somali community in Minnesota.

"You have failed," Comer said one last time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I yield back," Lee said angrily before ending her comments.