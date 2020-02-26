Comedian Jimmy Failla pans Dem debate: It was a 'Real Housewives' episode

Comedian Jimmy Failla said on Wednesday that the "out-of-control" South Carolina Democratic debate was not “presidential" and compared it to reality television.

“This was a 'Real Housewives' episode. That’s what it was,” Failla told “America’s Newsroom.”

“I felt for everybody trying to control them because there was a lot of desperation on that stage. I was waiting for Elizabeth Warren to throw a glass of wine and like Bernie to throw back a can of Ensure," said Failla, a Fox Business Network producer on "Kennedy."

President Trump on Wednesday taunted the Democratic presidential primary field for their “crazy, chaotic” debate in South Carolina the night before, ripping into the major candidates and pleading for them to “just give me an opponent!”

“Crazy, chaotic Democrat Debate last night,” he tweeted.

One by one, he took shots at former Vice President Joe Biden, billionaire Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and environmental activist Tom Steyer. He started his jabs with a reference to a debate gaffe by Biden in which he said 150 million people have been killed by guns since 2007 (he apparently meant 150,000).

Trump mocked pundits who have claimed Biden performed well at the debate.

“Fake News said Biden did well, even though he said half of our population was shot to death. Would be OVER for most. Mini Mike was weak and unsteady, but helped greatly by his many commercials (which are not supposed to be allowed during a debate),” he tweeted.

Failla said Democrats are supposed to be the more youthful party, but instead "they’ve got three 78-year-olds yelling at each other on stage. When they say their party needs new blood, Sandra, they actually mean new blood -- like transfusions.”

Failla said that the debate format should be converted into a “reality show” called “America’s Got Issues.”

“They can all do their special talents, like Warren can fake a DNA test, Sanders can tank our health care," he joked.

