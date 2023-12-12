Comedian Michael Rapaport stars in Israeli 'Harry Potter' parody of college presidents' antisemitism testimony

The Israeli comedy show "Eretz Nehederet," which translates to "A Wonderful Country," featured surprise guest Michael Rapaport in the series’ new "Harry Potter" parody on Tuesday.

Rapaport portrayed Professor Dumbledore overseeing a hearing of the heads of houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to discuss the issue of "anti-mudbloodism." The skit quickly became a mockery of the recent top American college presidents’ Congressional testimony, with the Hogwarts professors offering the same responses.

"Does advocating for the genocide of mudbloods violate the code of conduct on bullying and harassment in Gryffindor?" Rapaport asked.

"It’s a context-dependent decision, Professor Dumbledore," Professor McGonagall answered.

After receiving the same answer again, he responded, "What the hell is wrong with you, Professor McGonagall? Aren’t you supposed to be one of the good guys in this story? And you’re telling me that calling for genocide is dependent on the context?"

"Oh, yes, context. It’s a new spell that makes everything that’s wrong right," she joked.

To Professor Sprout, he implored, "It’s a yes or no question. So answer me, yes or no."

"Yes…or no," Sprout responded.

She later commented, "It’s just words, not even the N word. When they will start killing mudbloods, then, yes, that would be harassment."

"If they kill all of them, it’s classified as bullying, and we might take action, depending on the context," McGonagall followed up.

"I wanna Avada Kedavra myself in the f---ing head," Rapaport declared, referencing a spell that kills.

The scene was nearly identical to the responses given by college presidents when asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated codes of conduct.

"It is a context-dependent decision, Congresswoman," University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magil answered.

"When speech crosses into conduct, we take action," Harvard president Claudine Gay said.

The Israeli show previously mocked U.S. students for their support of the Hamas terrorist group in November.

"Yeah, I totally simp Hamas," a character joked. "It's so trending right now."

At the end of the new skit, Rapaport looked into the camera and said, "If you didn’t get the metaphor, that’s because you’re as stupid as a Harvard graduate."

Rapaport has frequently called out Democratic inaction on addressing rising instances of antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Gaza war. In November, he suggested that voting for former President Donald Trump was "on the table" unless the Biden administration could control antisemitism.

"I’ve had conversations with some of my – if it comes down to pig d--- Donald Trump and Smokin’ Joe Biden, I’m sorry. I am sorry. Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table. I’m sorry!" Rapaport ranted on X.