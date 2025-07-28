Columbia settlement puts Ivy League universities in 'survival mode,' Ohio State president claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio State President Ted Carter said on Sunday that Ivy League schools are in "survival mode" after Columbia University’s settlement with President Donald Trump.

In an interview on CBS News’s "Face the Nation," anchor Margaret Brennan asked Carter if he would have taken a deal like the one Trump secured with Columbia that resolved multiple civil rights investigations.

"I can’t speak to those institutions because I’m not leading them," Carter responded.

"I know both President Shipman and some of the other Ivy League presidents are colleagues, and they’re having to do, I think, what I would call- be in survival mode, quite frankly," he said, referring to current Columbia University President Claire Shipman.

"We're not going through any of that here at Ohio State and nor do I think that we will. I mean, obviously, we have a new state law, we're a public institution, so that means we're going to be transparent and put out everything that we do so that the state of Ohio, the people, the entire country can see it," Carter added.

The Columbia settlement includes $200 million over three years for alleged discriminatory practices and $21 million to settle claims of antisemitic employment discrimination against Jewish faculty after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel.

The White House called it the largest antisemitism-related settlement in U.S. history. Columbia confirmed the dollar amounts, but characterized the deal differently.

The agreement restores billions in federal research funding and imposes oversight through an independent monitor. Columbia has agreed to reform, including enhanced campus protest rules and changing disciplinary authority from faculty to administrators.

Columbia's settlement with the Trump administration is laying the groundwork for a culture of accountability, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in an interview with Fox News Digital last week.

"This agreement is going to be an excellent template for other universities to be able to use as well," McMahon said.

Trump has suspended federal funding to every Ivy League school, except for Penn and Dartmouth, over investigations into anti-Israel protests that have taken place on their campuses since October 2023.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.