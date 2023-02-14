Columbia med students chant 'New Hippocratic Oath' to 'confront unconscious prejudices' in resurfaced video

Columbia University received intense backlash online after a resurfaced video showed medical students reciting a revised version of the Hippocratic Oath that included tenets of critical race theory.

The video, posted by nonprofit Mythinformed Milwaukee, shows the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons Class of 2025 during a White coat ceremony reciting an oath led by Lisa Mellman, MD, a senior associate dean for student affairs and the Samuel Rudin Professor of Psychiatry.

According to a news release on the Columbia University Irving Medical Center website, the August 2021 ceremony was the first time in the medical school's 255-year history that the incoming medical students recited their personalized Class Oath, a spin on the Hippocratic Oath to "better reflect the values [students] wish to uphold as they enter their medical training.

The students must take the original Hippocratic Oath and have the opportunity to participate in the student-led initiative. In the future, each class will have the chance to create its own Oath.

The "New Hippocratic Oath" reciting was also published on the Columbia University YouTube channel and included the pledge in full.

"We enter the profession of medicine with appreciation for the opportunity to build on the scientific and humanistic achievements of the past. We also recognize the acts and systems of oppression effected in the name of medicine. We take this Oath of service to begin building a future grounded in truth, restoration, and equity to fulfill medicine's capacity to liberate," the Oath begins.

The Oath also instructs students to contribute to the field of medicine through "ethical study and equitable, evidence-based care," as well as "address systemic issues in the institutions" upheld by the medical profession.

"I promise to self-reflect diligently, to confront unconscious prejudices, and to develop the skills, knowledge, and character necessary to engender an inclusive, equitable field of medicine," the students chant in another portion of the Oath.

The new Oath did not go over well with prominent conservative Twitter accounts.

"If this isn't some straight-up newspeak from the Ministry of Truth, I don't know what is.

#DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] needs to D-I-E," Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow Sarah Parshall Perry tweeted.

Claremont Institute President Ryan P. Williams tweeted, "The MD degree from a certain set of woke med schools: half witch-doctor. This seems like a huge market opportunity for schools that boldly go anti-woke and brag about it. People concerned about quality care should avoid doctors from any institution like Columbia."

"We're screwed," Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola tweeted.

Daily Caller politics contributor Arjun Singh claimed that the medical community is "by far" the most woke professional body in the Western world.

Fox News Digital reached out to Columbia University and the medical school for comment but did not receive a response.

According to Columbia University's website, the idea for a new Oath came up in 2020, but the Class of 2024 needed more time to implement it. Instead, they helped the Class of 2025 write their own Oath over many weeks in the summer of 2021.

CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT) curricula and training in higher education, has expanded its Medical School Database and found that 58 of the nation’s top 100 medical schools have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to the polarizing idea that racism is systemic in America's institutions.