EDUCATION
Colorado history teacher who submitted resolution to replace capitalism files to run for office

The history teacher submitted a draft of a resolution that included a call to replace capitalism with a 'new equitable economic system,' but then it was later revised

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Colorado teachers' union rejects capitalism in 'stunning' admission: 'Anti-American' Video

Colorado teachers' union rejects capitalism in 'stunning' admission: 'Anti-American'

Woodland Park School Board Vice President David Illingworth joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction to the rejection and why he believes it could be seen as an advocacy of communism.

A Colorado history teacher who introduced a resolution that sought to "dismantle capitalism and replace it with a new, equitable economic system" on Tuesday announced a bid to win a seat in the Colorado House of Representatives.

Bryan Lindstrom, a union organizer and high school history teacher, posted a tweet that he is running for House District 36 in Colorado.

"I am running for House District 36," Lindstrom tweeted. "We cannot wait any longer to get more progressive champions into the legislature to fight for the community we deserve!"

As a member of the Colorado Education Association, Lindstrom submitted a draft of a resolution that vowed to replace capitalism with a "new equitable economic system." 

COLORADO TEACHERS UNION PASSES RESOLUTION DECLARING CAPITALISM 'INHERENTLY EXPLOITS CHILDREN, PUBLIC SCHOOLS'

Screenshot of the resolution

A former federal official sent a screenshot of the resolution to an outlet called The Lion, who obtained the document first. The resolution was introduced by Bryan Lindstrom, a college history teacher who retweeted a comment that said that the resolution "allows CEA members to  publicly advocate and lobby for anti-capitalist policies at the CO Capitol."

The screenshot of the original version of the resolutions reads "CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources and, therefore, the only way to fully address systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality is to dismantle capitalism and replace it with a new, equitable economic system."

"We are constantly using band-aids and minor reforms to make things better, which is good, but the system itself is the problem, and it needs to be named," a statement under the resolution reads.

POLITIFACT DEFFENDS RANDI WEINGARTEN: ‘MISLEADING’ TO CLAIM SHE OPPOSED REOPENING SCHOOLS

The original draft of the resolution, introduced by Lindstrom, was later revised. 

A final version of the resolution that was passed states that "CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school-to-prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy, (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.

school hallway

Bryan Lindstrom, a union organizer and high school and college history teacher, posted a tweet that he is running for House District 36 in Colorado. (iStock)

RANDI WEINGARTEN CRUSHED FOR PUSHING SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS IN LIVE DEBATE: ‘NO REMORSE WHATSOVER’

A former federal official sent a screenshot of the original version to thje outlet The Lion, which obtained the document first. The Lion "sent the screenshot to Lauren Stephenson, director of communications at the CEA, who belatedly admitted to the original resolution. She sent the Lion the revised form of the resolution that passed the assembly." The CEA had previously decided not to disclose the resolution, citing "process" and privacy concerns.

A U.S. classroom

As a member of the Colorado Education Association, Bryan Lindstrom submitted a draft of a resolution that included a call to replace capitalism with a "new equitable economic system."  (iStock)

The screenshot of the original version was reportedly sent to a federal official by a disgruntled CEA member who walked out in disgust over the passage of the resolution. 

This resolution follows the trend of teacher unions pushing a far-left ideology. 

The president of the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the nation, declared that racial and social justice is a "pillar" of the NEA's efforts.

