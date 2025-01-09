Coloradans say they want immigration solutions, not 'bluster' amid Trump admin's clash with Denver mayor

As the incoming Trump administration trades barbs with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, those living in the Mile High City largely told Fox News Digital they would rather see action than "bluster."

"I think there's a lot of bluster from both men," Rob said. "Just solve the damn problem. That's all we want."

A viral video of alleged Venezuelan gang members carrying guns through an apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, last year put a spotlight on immigration in the Denver area.

President-elect Donald Trump said he is prepared to declare a national emergency and potentially use military assets as part of a mass deportation effort.

That prompted Johnston to predict a "Tiananmen Square moment" complete with police deployment and protesters meeting federal immigration officials at the county line. He has since walked those comments back, but still told 9News in November that he is prepared to go to jail for standing in the way of the Trump administration's promised crackdown.

"That's not going to happen. This is a nothing-burger. That's not going to happen, dude," George told Fox News Digital when asked about the mayor's comments. "I think basically everything is pretty much just bluster."

George, who said he doesn't "necessarily believe in borders in general," also doubted mass deportations would be possible logistically.

That skepticism was shared by Shane, even though he said an influx of migrants in recent years has strained the community.

"There's already 1.2 million [people] that are already scheduled to be deported anyway that they probably are not going to be able to find and track," he said.

The war of words continued with Tom Homan, Trump's pick for "border czar," telling Sean Hannity that he and the Denver mayor "agree on one thing."

"He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail," Homan said.

"I don't think it's super helpful," Josh said of the discourse. "President Trump has been too aggressive on this. We should find a middle ground. I don't think that Biden had it just right, either."

While the incoming president says removing illegal immigrants who have committed crimes is the priority, his administration is prepared to move on to otherwise law-abiding immigrants after that.

Denver residents Fox News Digital spoke with were split on whether they supported deporting people who are in the country illegally.

"We have had an influx of migrants. I know that it's been hard on our city, but I don't like [Trump's] approach and his sentiment," Karen said. "I do believe in the story of Americans and immigration."

Rob said he believes "70% of Americans sit somewhere in the middle" of the issue.

"But what you really hear are the two poles screaming, and I don't really think it serves the public," he said.

Mayor Johnston's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for an interview. Neither did several city councilors.