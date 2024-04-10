College students get baptized in pickup trucks: Jesus is 'more powerful' than brokenness

University of Georgia students gave their lives to Christ earlier in April after being baptized in pick-up trucks in a parking lot.

Unite Georgia brought together thousands of Gen-Zers for worship, prayer and personal testimonies . Some students were so moved by the prayer service that they decided to get baptized in the beds of pick-up trucks nearby.

"I just heard the call from the Lord, and he said, ‘Be obedient,'" student Nate Kearns, a junior who was baptized, told "The Ingraham Angle." "I listened to Him to take a step of faith and let my fraternity brothers watch that."

Kearns said though he grew up culturally in the Christian faith , he did not have an "intimate relationship with Christ" and felt a call to respond to the Lord.

"No matter how broken you think you are, Jesus Christ's love is more powerful than that, and He wants to enter into a personal relationship with you," Kearns told Fox News. "If you call on the name of the Lord, you will not be forsaken."

Unite US founder Tonya Prewett said the event can only be explained by the "work of God."

"We have thousands of students showing up at these events and hundreds giving their lives to Jesus, hundreds getting baptized," Prewett said. "We're hearing testimonies from these students saying, ‘Hey, I walked in contemplating suicide, but I left with the most joy and peace I've ever experienced.’ It's just amazing and it's moving."

The Christian mentor said students realize they are "hungry for more" and " desperate for hope " amid "unimaginable pain."

"They're seeking for something, and what we're bringing to them is just hope and truth, and we offer salvation and freedom and connection, and our prayer is that these students will leave this event and get connected in a local church or ministry and carry this on as a lifelong decision."