Pro-life diaper company donates supply of diapers to murdered NYPD officer's family

The pro-life diaper company Everylife has donated a lifetime supply of diapers and wipes to the family of murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

"At EveryLife, we believe in supporting families and honoring the sacrifices of those who serve their communities," said Sarah Gabel Seifert, co-founder and president of EveryLife, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"When we heard about the tragic loss of Officer Diller and the young son he left behind, we knew we had to help in any way we could."

Diller, 31, was shot and killed in Queens on Monday, March 25, during a traffic stop, as Fox News Digital has reported extensively. The suspect, Guy Rivera, 34, had 21 prior arrests and is being charged with murder.

Diller is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and son, Ryan, who is 15 months old.

On March 28, EveryLife initially announced that it would supply the Diller family with a three-month supply of diapers and wipes.

However, after a "massive outpouring" of support from EveryLife's "Buy For A Cause" program, the company was able to provide a lifetime supply of diapers and wipes, said Seifert.

"Through the incredible generosity of our EveryLife community, we are humbled to provide a lifetime supply of our diapers and wipes to Officer Diller's wife and son," said Seifert, who called the effort to support the family "a testament to our mission and values."

Seifert is also CEO of Public Square, an app that boasts the "largest network of patriotic businesses in the nation."

The company "has always aimed to celebrate life and support parents in nurturing the next generation," she said.

"By coming together to assist this young family who lost their hero far too soon, our community is not only meeting a practical need but sending a powerful message of solidarity," said Seifert.

She continued, "May his legacy of courage and service live on, and may his family feel the love of a grateful nation."

EveryLife, based in Encinitas, California, has a special "Buy For A Cause" program on its website.

People who do not need to buy diapers for their own children can purchase a "diaper bundle" that will be donated to charity.

The bundle consists of six packs of diapers and four packs of wipes, the website indicates.

"We’re proud to partner with pro-life organizations who support those who make the bold and brave decision to choose life," said EveryLife.

"Each bundle purchased will be shipped to the organization facing the most urgent need as they aid families in crisis."

