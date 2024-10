A college admissions officer at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania accused supporters of former President Trump of tolerating "rape," "xenophobia" and "homophobia" in a heated social media post.

In screenshots obtained by Campus Reform, Gettysburg College admissions counselor Lupe Lazaro told Trump supporters, "You are no different than the piece of s--- human you stand behind," in an Instagram Stories post she shared.

"Not all Trump supporters lied about and defamed legal immigrants but they all decided it wasn't a deal breaker. Not all Trump supporters disrespect our military. But they decided that it wasn't a deal breaker. Not all Trump supporters tried to lynch the vice president. But they decided it wasn't a deal breaker," read the post she shared in September, according to Campus Reform.

The post also said that Trump supporters were fine with "xenophobia," "mocking the disabled," "felons," "homophobia," "rape," "misogyny" and plotting to "overthrow democracy."

According to the college website, Lazaro graduated from Gettysburg this year with a major in psychology and minors in sociology and Spanish. Her biography appears to have been taken down from the college admissions office website.

"We are aware that an employee recently reshared a post on her private account that was later made public by one of her followers," Gettysburg College told Fox News Digital when reached for comment.

"Gettysburg College does not endorse or condone the views expressed in the recent post and is deeply committed to fostering civil discourse and welcomes students from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and ideologies from across the nation and the globe."

Lazaro did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, another election-related rant put one university instructor in hot water.

The University of Kansas put an instructor on leave after he was filmed in a classroom telling students that men who didn't support female presidential candidates should be lined up and "shot." A few days later, the college announced he was no longer employed at their institution.