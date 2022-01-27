Col. Douglas Macgregor: NATO seems to be crumbling over potential conflict

'Col. Douglas Macgregor, a former senior advisor at the Pentagon, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday to discuss the fissures in NATO amid lackluster leadership from the Biden administration.

GERMANY’S SOFT STANCE ON RUSSIAN AGGRESSION TOWARD UKRAINE CONCERNS NATO ALLIES

COL. DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: "Well, NATO, under the pressure of a potential conflict, appears to be crumbling. It has virtually no cohesion. And [Secretary of State] Tony Blinken, as you have pointed out, is a rabbit of a man, has been flying over Europe trying to pull things together. And I think as a consequence, the Dutch for instance, have now offered two F-15s to fly to Bulgaria in April, as part of NATO’s magnificent to the crisis that—frankly—we helped to create in Eastern Europe."