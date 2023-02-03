Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNN’s Don Lemon out ‘on assignment’ amid leaks of on-air tensions with co-host Kaitlan Collins

CNN says Lemon is in Los Angeles to cover upcoming Grammy Awards

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood , Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Don Lemon erupts over DeSantis 'book banning' in Florida: ‘It feels like the 1950s again!' Video

Don Lemon erupts over DeSantis 'book banning' in Florida: ‘It feels like the 1950s again!'

The CNN anchor blasted Florida's efforts to regulate content of books in its public school libraries.

CNN’s Don Lemon was absent from "CNN This Morning" on Friday following reports that he recently snapped at co-host Kaitlan Collins, but the network says it's unrelated to any internal beef. 

"Don is on assignment in Los Angeles," Collins said to open the show, squashing hopes of anyone tuning in to see if there was awkwardness on the set. On Thursday, it was reported that Lemon had a "nasty" exchange in December with his "CNN This Morning" colleague.

During CNN's breaking news of Brittney Griner's release from Russia on Dec. 8, there were multiple on-air instances where Collins attempted to interject while Lemon was speaking. At one point, Lemon wagged his finger above the desk and told her "stand by one second."

CNN'S DON LEMON 'SNAPPED' AT CO-HOST KAITLAN COLLINS FOR 'INTERRUPTING' HIM DURING ON-SET INCIDENT

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon had an on-set spat in December, a source tells Fox News Digital.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon had an on-set spat in December, a source tells Fox News Digital. (Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images)

While off-air, however, 56-year-old Lemon got "nasty" at 30-year-old Collins, scolding her for "interrupting" him, which left the female co-host "visibly upset," a source who witnessed the exchange told Fox News Digital. 

Word of the incident reached CNN boss Chris Licht, who urged Lemon to "take a beat," the source said. 

Lemon did not appear on the Dec. 9 broadcast, with co-host Poppy Harlow telling viewers, "Don has the day off."

This time around, CNN insists Lemon’s absence was pre-planned and not any sort of disciplinary action. 

A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Lemon is doing "Grammys stuff" in L.A. and the assignment was planned well before explosive reports of his spat with Collins. 

FOX NEWS CRUSHES CNN, MSNBC VIEWERSHIP AS DON LEMON’S MORNING SHOW HAS WORST WEEK SINCE LAUNCH

Don Lemon is doing "Grammys stuff" in L.A. and the assignment was planned well before explosive reports of his spat with Kaitlan Collins, according to CNN. 

Don Lemon is doing "Grammys stuff" in L.A. and the assignment was planned well before explosive reports of his spat with Kaitlan Collins, according to CNN.  (CNN)

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. 

The New York Post first reported on the incident, which a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital is "wildly overblown."

CNN's Don Lemon "snapped" at his morning show colleague Kaitlan Collins for "interrupting" him, a source who witnessed the incident told Fox News Digital.

CNN's Don Lemon "snapped" at his morning show colleague Kaitlan Collins for "interrupting" him, a source who witnessed the incident told Fox News Digital. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

CNN'S DON LEMON-CENTERED MORNING SHOW SUFFERS STEADY VIEWERSHIP DECLINE THROUGH THREE MONTHS

"Don, Kaitlan and Poppy were friends before they were co-anchors, and they remain friends today," the CNN spokesperson added.

The Post's report suggested there were lingering issues between Collins and Lemon, who was shuffled into mornings after struggling in primetime during a network shakeup last year. Earlier in the week, Lemon posted a photo of himself, Licht, Harlow and Collins together at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 