CNN’s Don Lemon out ‘on assignment’ amid leaks of on-air tensions with co-host Kaitlan Collins

CNN’s Don Lemon was absent from "CNN This Morning" on Friday following reports that he recently snapped at co-host Kaitlan Collins, but the network says it's unrelated to any internal beef.

"Don is on assignment in Los Angeles," Collins said to open the show, squashing hopes of anyone tuning in to see if there was awkwardness on the set. On Thursday, it was reported that Lemon had a "nasty" exchange in December with his "CNN This Morning" colleague.

During CNN's breaking news of Brittney Griner's release from Russia on Dec. 8, there were multiple on-air instances where Collins attempted to interject while Lemon was speaking. At one point, Lemon wagged his finger above the desk and told her "stand by one second."

While off-air, however, 56-year-old Lemon got "nasty" at 30-year-old Collins, scolding her for "interrupting" him, which left the female co-host "visibly upset," a source who witnessed the exchange told Fox News Digital.

Word of the incident reached CNN boss Chris Licht, who urged Lemon to "take a beat," the source said.

Lemon did not appear on the Dec. 9 broadcast, with co-host Poppy Harlow telling viewers, "Don has the day off."

This time around, CNN insists Lemon’s absence was pre-planned and not any sort of disciplinary action.

A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Lemon is doing "Grammys stuff" in L.A. and the assignment was planned well before explosive reports of his spat with Collins.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The New York Post first reported on the incident, which a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital is "wildly overblown."

"Don, Kaitlan and Poppy were friends before they were co-anchors, and they remain friends today," the CNN spokesperson added.

The Post's report suggested there were lingering issues between Collins and Lemon, who was shuffled into mornings after struggling in primetime during a network shakeup last year. Earlier in the week, Lemon posted a photo of himself, Licht, Harlow and Collins together at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.