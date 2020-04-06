CNN's Brooke Baldwin provides update after testing positive for coronavirus: 'I’m very healthy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN host Brooke Baldwin provided an update to her fans after testing positive for coronavirus, saying she is “very healthy” and feels “like one of the lucky ones” while urging everyone to stay at home.

“Hello from … bed…. Where I’ve been for a few days now,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram on Sunday to caption a photo of her and her dog in bed.

“I’m very healthy and feel like one of the lucky ones… but am careful to still take this day by day,” she wrote in an emoji-filled message. "PS my hubs is healthy and has been a champ dealing with me!”

Baldwin revealed on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus but expected to be back on television "real soon."

"I've tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon," Baldwin said in an Instagram post.

"Chills, aches, fever. I've been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we're being told to do. Still -- it got me. I'm healthy ... no underlying conditions ... Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [television] and seeing you real soon," she added, using a television emoji.

Baldwin's CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo, also tested positive for the virus last week and experienced symptoms like fever and chills.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked almost every industry, including the media, with staffers at multiple news organizations testing positive. Most cable news hosts and anchors have been broadcasting from home, while networks are sometimes operating with reduced staff.

NBC News and CBS News have had staffers die from the virus.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.