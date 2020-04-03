CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin reveals positive test for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin told her social media followers on Friday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but expected to be back on television "real soon."

"I've tested positive for coronavirus. I am OKAY. It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon," the "CNN Newsroom" anchor said in an Instagram post.

"Chills, aches, fever. I've been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we're being told to do. Still -- it got me. I'm healthy ... no underlying conditions ... Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [television] and seeing you real soon," she added, using a television emoji.

"And shout out to the doctors and nurses who are doing the real work right now," Baldwin said.

Baldwin's CNN colleague, Chris Cuomo, tested positive for the virus earlier this week and experienced symptoms like fever and chills.

"In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," Cuomo tweeted Monday.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina,” he added. “That would make me feel worse than the illness!”

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked almost every industry, including the media, with staffers at multiple news organizations testing positive. Most cable news hosts and anchors have been broadcasting from home, while networks are sometimes operating with reduced staff.

NBC News and CBS News have had staffers die from the virus.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.