CNN slammed for questionable tweet that refers to murder as an ‘accident’

Twitter users were quick to point out the euphemism in a CNN tweet that referred to an alleged murder as an "accident."

"Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured," CNN wrote in the tweet.

In a car jacking attempt, two young teenage girls fought an Uber Eats delivery driver, leaving 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, dead as he was flung from the vehicle.

"Two girls murdered a man after car jacking him. Fixed it for you," one Twitter user wrote responding to the tweet.

"They murdered him. The teens murdered the driver. You are allowed to say that," another user wrote.

"CNN is run by apologists for brutality," Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld wrote, quoting the CNN tweet.

BOTCHED DC CAR JACKING VICTIM FLUNG FROM CAR TO HIS DEATH

The suspects, who police say are ages 13 and 15, have been charged with murder in the death of Anwar.

One of the girls told D.C. police officers that they had set out with a stun gun to steal a car on Tuesday, according to court testimony from homicide unit Detective Chad Leo.

The girls got into Anwar’s car around 4:30 p.m. at the Navy Yard Metro Station as he was making deliveries, Leo said.

DC TEEN GIRLS ACCUSED IN DEADLY ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING

Anwar drove the girls to Nationals Park where he pulled his car over and a struggle ensued between them. Officials, citing police, said Anwar partially left the car and was pinned between the door and the driver’s seat as the teens allegedly put the vehicle in gear, the New York Post reported.

The car then lurched forward, causing Anwar to be fatally flung out as the car made a sharp right turn, causing it to roll over on its side and crash into two parked cars.

Officials arrived on the scene and found Anwar suffering from "life-threatening injuries," police said. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National Guard troops who happened to be in the area pulled the two girls from the wrecked car. The teens are each charged with felony murder and armed carjacking and are being held in custody pending their next court date on March 31.