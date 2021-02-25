CNN finally addresses sexual harassment claims against Cuomo after 24 hours of silence

CNN ended its on-air blackout of sexual harassment allegations leveled against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday after more than 24 hours of ignoring the story with a brief update that echoed the governor’s talking points about his accuser.

Former administration aide Lindsey Boylan came forward on Wednesday with explosive claims against the governor, whose kid brother, Chris Cuomo, is CNN’s most-watched anchor. She said that the governor asked her to play "strip poker," made a lewd reference to Bill Clinton’s infamous use of cigars, touched her lower back, and kissed her on the lips.

GOV. CUOMO ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY FORMER AIDE

The story was covered by the New York Times and Washington Post, but liberal CNN decided not to cover it until John King finally informed viewers of the news with a brief, 39-second segment that emphasized Cuomo’s denial.

"Governor Andrew Cuomo denying sexual harassment allegations from a former advisor. In an essay published on Medium, Lindsey Boylan, who once worked for the state’s economic development agency, alleges the governor kissed her on the lips following a one-on-one meeting in his New York ity office back in 2018," King said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Boylan also said the governor suggested they play strip poker, that allegedly happening when they were on a flight together in 2017," King continued. "In a statement from Cuomo’s office, four staffers who were on that flight dispute Boylan’s story and the governor’s press secretary says her claims of inappropriate behavior are ‘quite simply false.’ Boylan is running for Manhattan borough president. She first accused the governor of sexual harassment on Twitter back in December."

Just like that, CNN moved on to the next story.