CNN reporter’s reaction to death of Daily Caller columnist Betsy Rothstein draws outrage

The media world is mourning the death of popular Daily Caller gossip columnist Betsy Rothstein, who lost a long battle with cancer on Sunday — but a CNN reporter came under fire for oddly claiming that almost “everyone mourning her online” is white.

Rothstein was a beloved figure in Washington, D.C. media circles, with friends on all sides of the political spectrum. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called her “the most honest person I’ve ever met,” while New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi penned a tribute to her friend.

“It was an honor to love Betsy,” Nuzzi wrote.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO BLASTED FOR DECLARING BROTHER 'BEST POLITICIAN IN THE COUNTRY' ON HIS SHOW

CNN reporter Nathan McDermott, part of the liberal network’s K-FILE investigative unit, shocked media peers when he attempted to politicize Rothstein’s death on Monday night.

“I didn't know Betsy Rothstein and only read her occasionally, and I am sad that she passed away, but there's clearly a divide in values political journalists hold when (almost) everybody mourning her online is a white reporter who covers DC,” McDermott wrote.

“And I do appreciate the irony that occurs when provocateurs who disdain sanctimony die and people get outraged when you don't say they were perfect,” McDermott added in a follow-up tweet.

CNN'S LATEST LOVEFEST CUOMO BROTHERS LOVEFEST SLAMMED: 'SHAM OF JOURNALISTIC PRINICPLES,' 'CLEAR CONFLICT OF INTEREST

McDermott was immediately criticized on Twitter for the remarks. Many of Rothstein’s friends and colleagues used colorful language to express how they felt. The Daily Caller told the CNN reporter to “do us all a favor and log off forever,” while others expressed disbelief.

CNN executive Matt Dornic even responded that he “doesn’t support” McDermott’s tweet.

"I’m grieving my friend right now. All I’m asking is that you don’t generalize it as a CNN position,” Dornic wrote.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many took to Twitter to condemn the CNN reporter's messages: