CNN offers no airtime to New York Post's Hunter Biden report while also skipping Amy Coney Barrett hearing

CNN managed to fill its airtime on Wednesday without acknowledging the New York Post report on Hunter Biden while it also skipping almost the entirety of the Amy Coney Barrett hearing.

Fox News and MSNBC aired the confirmation hearing of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee virtually uninterrupted. Meanwhile, CNN aired its regularly-scheduled programming.

In fact, the only time CNN cut into the hearing was to hear Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' questions and remarks towards Barrett and quickly resumed with its programming after the California senator finished.

MEDIA MEMBERS PRESSURE SOCIAL MEDIA USERS NOT TO SHARE NEW YORK POST'S HUNTER BIDEN REPORT

However, throughout the day, none of CNN's anchors addressed the Post's report that reveals a 2015 email Hunter Biden allegedly received from a member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, who appeared to thank him for "giving an opportunity" to meet his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden. The Democratic nominee has previously said he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

The controversy escalated throughout the day after both Facebook and Twitter began suppressing the Post's report on their platforms because it violated their policies against hacking and publishing certain private information, sparking major backlash from conservative journalists and lawmakers.

Despite big tech becoming part of the story, the uproar wasn't enough for CNN to mention to its viewers. MSNBC also ignored it.

The Biden 2020 presidential campaign responded to the Post story on Wednesday, saying the former vice president "carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing," and that "Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath."

The Pozharskyi email was obtained by the Post from a computer hard drive left at a Delaware-based tech repair shop.

Fox News has not independently verified all of the materials cited in the Post's report.

Fox Business' Audrey Conklin, Paul Conner, and Nick Givas contributed to this report.