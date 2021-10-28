CNN’s ‘New Day’ attracts smallest audience of 2021, loses to everything from ‘Teen Mom’ to ‘Storage Wars’

CNN’s beleaguered morning show "New Day" hit a new low on Tuesday when it averaged only 344,000 viewers for its smallest audience of 2021.

The bleak turnout broke the previous low for "New Day," which occurred on Oct. 1 when it attracted only 346,000 average viewers.

CNN’s morning show was outdrawn on Tuesday as usual by Fox News and MSNBC, as well as a plethora of basic cable offerings, including BET’s "Assisted Living," MTV’s "Teen Mom," USA Network’s "Chucky," A&E’s "Storage Wars," TBS’s "The Last OG," Game Show Network’s "People Puzzler," History’s "Cities of the Underworld," Bravo’s "Vanderpump Rules," TLC’s "My Big Fat Fabulous Life."

CNN BOSS JEFF ZUCKER, FORMER KING OF MORNING SHOWS, CAN’T FIX ‘NEW DAY’ DISASTER

"Fox & Friends" averaged 1.2 million viewers to more than triple the audience of "New Day," while "The Five" finished atop basic cable with 3.3 million viewers.

"New Day" was supposed to emerge as CNN’s flagship morning program when CNN president Jeff Zucker, who rose to prominence overseeing NBC’s "Today" during the Matt Lauer era, launched it back in 2013, but the program has since rebranded with new anchors multiple times without ever finding a loyal audience. After eight years on the job, Zucker has failed to bring morning-show success to the liberal cable network.

Original hosts Chris Cuomo, Kate Bolduan and Michaela Pereira are long gone, and longtime co-anchor Alisyn Camerota was replaced earlier this year by outspoken liberal Brianna Keilar, who now shares the anchor desk with John Berman.

Keilar shared segments from Tuesday's poorly rated episode on social media, offering her followers a taste of what they're missing by not tuning in when it airs on CNN:

The Keilar era has done little to help the long-suffering show attract an audience, as her partisan monologues and combative approach have not resonated with viewers. She hasn’t helped the morning show’s dismal ratings, but the outspoken liberal has made plenty of headlines since landing the gig.

CNN'S 'NEW DAY' FINISHES JULY DEAD LAST IN CABLE NEWS FROM 6 AM THROUGH MIDNIGHT AMONG KEY DEMO

The "New Day" co-host has quickly developed a habit of oddly lecturing Republicans of color on racial issues. Earlier this month, she aimed a diatribe at Nikki Haley, spending multiple segments going after the former United Nations ambassador for daring to say the United States is not a racist country.

Last June, Keilar invited Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to discuss the Congressional Black Caucus snubbing him despite his vocal interest in joining the group of Black lawmakers. However, she spent much of the interview fixating on his past support for former President Donald Trump, playing a montage of various racially charged remarks.

During the 2020 election, Keilar used a similar tactic towards T.W. Shannon, the co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, using Trump's comments from the first presidential debate telling the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" to grill Shannon over his support for the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know what faces the African American community is White supremacy," Keilar said.

"I do not need you of all people to tell me what's facing my community," Shannon shot back. "I'm offended by that and you should apologize for it."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.