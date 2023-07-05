Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CNN, MSNBC attack judge on censorship ruling: 'Activist judicial opinion'

Federal judge ruled Biden Administration likely colluded with social media to censor posts

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Mainstream media criticizes Judge Doughty's censorship injunction: Activist judicial opinion Video

Mainstream media criticizes Judge Doughty's censorship injunction: Activist judicial opinion

CNN and MSNBC featured guests that attacked Judge Doughty's injunction against the Biden Administration from communication with tech companies over censorship.

Legal analysts on both CNN and MSNBC attacked a federal judge who found that the White House likely violated the First Amendment by claiming that his decision was an "activist judicial opinion" that "goes too far."

On Independence Day, U.S. District Court Judge Terry A. Doughty ordered an injunction to prevent the Biden Administration from communicating with tech companies to discuss matters about social media censorship. The injunction noted that the White House also likely violated the free speech clause of the Constitution in the past during the pandemic. 

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’" Doughty wrote.

While many celebrated the injunction as a win for the First Amendment, some members of the media were critical of both the decision and the judge making it.

Social media apps

Louisiana and Missouri attorney generals alleged that the White House "significantly encourage[d]" tech companies to suppress posts. ((Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images))

JUDGE PRAISED FOR ‘STUNNING’ JULY 4 REBUKE OF BIDEN ADMIN ON BIG TECH CENSORSHIP: ‘FINALLY’ 

CNN legal analyst Ellie Honig described the injunction as "dramatic" and part of a "conservative political ideology."

"Yes, it’s a dramatic decision by this judge, if you read through it. He’s citing to literature and George Washington, and Ben Franklin. Here’s what really is astonishing to me. This is a conservative ideology that clearly comes through in this decision. It’s a conservative political ideology. Right?" Honig said. "We saw some of the quotes questioning vaccines, questioning masks; conservative talking points. But the ruling itself is the opposite of judicial conservativism. This is one of the most aggressive, far-reaching rulings you’ll ever see." 

He added, "This is a judge trying to micro-manage the day-to-day regular activities of the entire executive branch. I don’t know that it’s actually policeable by the judge. But it’s really an astonishing — I don’t mean this necessarily as a criticism. This is a very activist judicial opinion."

On MSNBC, Tulane University Professor Walter Isaacson similarly criticized Doughty, stating, "I think Judge Doughty’s decision goes too far."

Biden speaking

A U.S. District Court judge is temporarily preventing White House officials from meeting with tech companies about social media censorship, arguing that such actions in the past were likely First Amendment violations.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Though Isaacson acknowledged evidence of collusion between social media companies and the White House on censorship, he maintained that the government "has to have the right" to push back on "dangerous" ideas.

"I think this is a little bit of a corrective but I clearly feel that in the end the decision will be refined somewhat, because government has to have the right to have its own free speech to push back when they see things on social media they think are dangerous," Isaacson said.

EX-BIDEN AIDE JEN PSAKI HIT FOR COERCING TECH COMPANIES TO CENSOR CONSERVATIVES BY FEDERAL JUDGE

The New York Times was also blasted on social media for its framing of the injunction as a ruling that would "curtail efforts" to fight disinformation and "misleading narratives."

"Breaking News: A judge limited Biden administration officials from contacting social media sites, a ruling that could curtail efforts to fight disinformation," a New York Times tweet read.

The article read, "A federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday restricted the Biden administration from communicating with social media platforms about broad swaths of content online, a ruling that could curtail efforts to combat false and misleading narratives about the coronavirus pandemic and other issues."

DHS logo with person being censored

Doughty's injunction accused federal agencies of "blatantly" ignoring the First Amendment.

The injunction followed recent lawsuits from Louisiana and Missouri that alleged the White House "significantly encourage[d]" tech companies to suppress certain opinions regarding the pandemic and vaccines. Doughty also noted that the censorship in the cases "almost exclusively targeted conservative speech."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history," the injunction read. "In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.