CNN's Jim Acosta downplays 'Let's Go Brandon' chants: 'Like a slam on Joe Biden or whatever'

CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday attempted to downplay the popular "Let's Go Brandon" chants permeating across the country, referring to them as something "right-wingers" think is "like a slam on Joe Biden or whatever."

During a segment on his "CNN Newsroom" weekend program, the left-wing host complained about a bill signing event held by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week in Brandon, Florida, when he referenced the chants used by critics of President Biden to express their disapproval.

ANTI-BIDEN RALLYING CRY ‘LET'S GO BRANDON' CAUSES MAINSTREAM MEDIA MELTDOWN

Acosta called out the event in a town with the same name as the one being chanted at public gatherings against Biden.

"We saw Florida Governor Ron DeSantis try and troll Democrats by signing an anti-vaccine mandate bill in Brandon, Florida, where he was greeted with cheers of ‘Let’s go Brandon,’ which, as we know, right-wingers think that that’s like a slam on Joe Biden or whatever," Acosta said.

‘LET’S GO BRANDON' IRKS THE LEFT, BUT LIBERALS WERE CELEBRATED FOR VULGAR RHETORIC DURING PRIOR ADMINISTRATION

He framed the chant as something Democrats were capitalizing on following the passage of two Democrat-backed spending bills in the House of Representatives earlier this month, claiming they were now saying "Let’s Go Brandon" in celebration.

"The Democrats have been turning that around in the last week or so and saying 'Let’s go Brandon' after the Democrats got all that stuff passed in the House," he said, although it was unclear exactly what, or who, he was referring to. "Thank You Brandon" has trended on social media at times as liberal supporters of Biden have tried to flip the phrase around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The phrase became an internet sensation in October after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were actually shouting, "F--k Joe Biden!"

Acosta was pulled from his chief White House correspondent role as soon as President Biden took office, taking on a new role as its domestic correspondent. The bombastic reporter's style during the Trump era drew criticism from even mainstream media colleagues, as he frequently ventured into left-wing editorializing and grandstanding. His weekend program focuses extensively on criticizing Republicans with attempts at wit thrown in, such as his limerick on Saturday attacking Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.