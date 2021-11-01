Anti-Biden rallying cry 'Lets Go Brandon' causes mainstream media meltdown

Corporate media and liberal reporters have come together, united in a common cause as everyone from allegedly neutral reporters to far-left pundits have gone nuclear in an attempt to shut down three words: Let’s Go Brandon.

The has become an internet sensation last month after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F--k Joe Biden!"

Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by users mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview. The "F--k Joe Biden!" chants, which began at some large sporting events across the country as the president’s poll numbers sagged, have now been replaced in some venues with "Let’s Go Brandon" chants.

"This is, I think, a witty and funny viral take on the media’s dishonesty that they tell us something that is clearly not true that we can see with our own eyes, and that is why I think it’s so popular with so many people," Outkick founder Clay Travis said on Monday during "America’s Newsroom."

But the chant’s popularity has infuriated the left, resulting in an onslaught of angry tweets, columns and hot takes from liberal pundits. NPR labeled the term "vulgar" and CNN’s Edward-Issac Dovere was so offended by the phrase that he called it "an inside joke telling the president of the United States to perform a sexual act on himself."

Washington Post reporters Ashley Parker and Carissa Wolf wrote on what they considered "vitriol" from Biden critics in a piece titled "Biden’s critics hurl increasingly vulgar taunts."

The article claimed, "The current eruption of anti-Biden signs and chants, however, is on another level, far more vulgar and widespread" than anything seen in previous administrations.

CNN has also complained about the chant on air when political analyst Maggie Haberman, who is also a New York Times reporter, spoke somberly about South Carolina Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan wearing a mask with the "Let’s Go Brandon" phrase on it.

"There's nothing serious about this. This is literally done so that he will get attention. And it's working. It's just that it involves being on the House floor, which once upon a time was supposed to be something more of a respected space, and a space that was treated differently," Haberman said on "New Day."

Also on "New Day," CNN’s John Avalon called the chant "trollish" and "not patriotic."

An Associated Press reporter even admitted to nearly getting kicked off a plane for storming the cockpit when a pilot on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque allegedly signed off his announcement for passengers by saying, "Let's go Brandon."

The possibility of a pilot using the term caused reporters to hyperventilate.

"Vulgarity stand-in from @SouthwestAir cockpit," Washington Post editor Cathleen Decker wrote while AP’s Colleen Long nearly got kicked off the flight.

"TFW you’re trying to go on vacation and then the pilot says the very thing you’re working on over the loud speaker and you have to try to get him comment but then almost get removed from plane," Long wrote Saturday.

Will Bunch, an opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, declared he would never fly Southwest again and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa compared the pilot to an ISIS sympathizer.

"As an experiment, I’d love for an @SouthwestAir pilot to say ‘Long live ISIS’ before taking off. My guess is that 1) the plane would be immediately grounded; 2) the pilot fired; and 3) a statement issued by the airline within a matter of hours," she tweeted.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, responded to her post by saying, "CNN is deranged."

"And no, as a factual matter, supporting genocidal religious zealots is not the same as disagreeing with the current President," Cruz posted.

Liberals spent years applauding and celebrating vulgar rhetoric aimed at former President Donald Trump. Robert de Niro once received a standing ovation from the glamorous Hollywood crowd attending the Tony Awards by simply uttering, "f—k Trump."

Critics of Trump also threatened to blow up the White House, posed with a mock severed head of the former president, and celebrated his fictional assassination in an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar."

Journalist Mark Hemingway took notice of the hypocrisy and mocked the left on Twitter.

"The Let's Go Brandon angst is really something -- you don't get to spend decades normalizing the profane and politicizing every public square and then pretend decorum has been breached when you hear something you don't like in an inappropriate setting," Hemingway wrote.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller, Lindsay Kornick and Cortney O’Brien contributed to this report.