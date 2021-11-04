‘Let’s Go Brandon’ irks the left, but liberals were celebrated for vulgar rhetoric during prior administration

The liberal media and Democratic politicians have melted down over the anti-Biden rallying cry "Let’s Go Brandon" but the left didn’t always object to insults being hurled at the president.

The phrase became an internet sensation last month after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F--k Joe Biden!"

The "F--k Joe Biden!" chants at sports venues across the country have now been replaced with the significantly cleaner "Let’s Go Brandon" chants. However, the chant’s popularity has infuriated the left, resulting in an onslaught of angry tweets, columns and hot takes from liberal pundits. "Let’s Go Brandon" has been labeled "vulgar," "vitriol" and has even been compared to declaring "Long live ISIS."

ANTI-BIDEN RALLYING CRY 'LETS GO BRANDON' CAUSES MAINSTREAM MEDIA MELTDOWN

The outrage from the left over the PG, anti-Biden phrase has caught conservatives by surprise after liberals spent five years using actual profanity to criticize Biden’s predecessor. Here are some memorable moments that showcase liberal hypocrisy surrounding the "Let’s Go Brandon" phenomenon:

Madonna gave profanity-laced speech, said she thinks about ‘blowing up’ White House

Shortly after Trump’s 2017 inauguration, pop music icon Madonna told the crowd at the Women's March in Washington that she thought about destroying the president’s home.

"I am angry, yes I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," Madonna said, before adding that she knows this "won't change anything."

Later, Madonna urged the crowd to chant "we chose love" and predicted that "good" would eventually prevail.

"It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end," she said. "Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end."

SOUTHWEST LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO PILOT ACCUSED OF SAYING 'LET'S GO BRANDON': 'UNACCEPTABLE'

Snoop Dogg shot clown resembling Trump in mock-assassination music video

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg used a toy gun to shoot a clown resembling then-President Trump in a 2017 music video.

In the video for the rapper's remixed version of the song "Lavender," by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD, Snoop Dogg rapped about police brutality in a world inhabited by clowns.

"This is the final call," Snoop said before pointing a gun at the clown dressed as Trump who was smoking a cigarette. Snoop pulled the trigger and a flag that said "bang" shot out from the toy gun.

At the time, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, R., spoke out against the video telling TMZ that "Snoop shouldn't have done that."

Rubio said "we've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about." He adds that if the "wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem."

MEDIA COMPARE PILOT WHO REPORTEDLY TOLD PASSENGERS, 'LET'S GO BRANDON' TO A DRUG ABUSER, ISIS SYMPATHIZER

Macklemore led crowd chanting 'F--k Donald Trump' at Arizona concert

Rap star Macklemore made it clear how he felt about then-President Trump during an Arizona concert in October 2017. He led the crowd in a "F--k Donald Trump!" chant at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, a venue able to seat 2,500 people.

"We should be welcoming and encouraging everyone to live the American Dream," Macklemore told his fans.

A concertgoer told Fox News that almost the entire crowd, packed with twentysomethings and college students, "was holding up their [middle] fingers with Macklemore unanimously."

The song Macklemore performed when the chant broke out — "FDT (F--k Donald Trump Part 2)" — was released in summer 2016 by YG and features G-Eazy and Macklemore. The song’s music video included footage of anti-Trump rallies and boasted lines such as, "How’d he make it this far? How the f--k did it begin? A Trump rally sounds like Hitler and Berlin."

CRUZ BLASTS CNN ANALYST OVER ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ POST

New York Times published ‘fantasy’ about Secret Service helping Russian assassin gun down Trump

The New York Times came under fire in 2018 for a fictional account of Trump being gunned down by a Russian assassin with a Glock belonging to his own Secret Service in a short story dubbed "assassination fantasy" by critics.

A short story titled, "How it Ends," by Zoe Sharp – was a chilling tale about a drunken Russian’s plot to murder the president with a Makarov pistol. Sharp’s particular story didn’t mention Trump by name, but it was no secret as the collection of stories was headlined, "Five novelists imagine Trump’s next chapter."

"The Russian waited until they were a few steps past before he drew the gun. He sighted on the center of the president’s back, and squeezed the trigger," Sharp wrote. "The Makarov misfired."

Then comes the twist in Sharp’s fantasy, as the failed assassination attempt resulted in the disappointed Russian would-be-killer tasting failure and waiting for the Secret Service to intervene.

"He closed his eyes and waited to pay the cost. It did not come. He opened his eyes. The Secret Service agent stood before him, presenting his Glock, butt first," Sharp wrote. "’Here,’ the agent said politely. ‘Use mine…’"

At the time, the Times defended the story as a "work of fiction" that was as part of a package penned by a range of spy and crime novelists.

Robert De Niro gets standing ovation for saying ‘F—k Trump’ during Tony Awards

Liberal actor Robert De Niro launched a profanity-laced tirade at Trump during the politically charged Tony Awards in 2018, earning a standing ovation from the ritzy crowd.

"I'm gonna say one thing: F--- Trump!" De Niro stated, as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying bleep out the remarks. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!"

The liberal crowd erupted and gave the foul-mouthed actor a lengthy standing ovation.

De Niro also criticized Trump during the opening night of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

"America's being run by a madman who wouldn't recognize the truth if it came inside a bucket of his beloved Colonel Sanders Fried Chicken," the actor said.

CNN ANALYST COMPARES ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ TO RHETORIC FROM ISIS, NAZIS, KKK

De Niro called Trump ‘crazy,’ dropped pair of F-bombs live on CNN

The far-left actor struck again and called then-President Trump "crazy" and dropped a pair of f-bombs in 2019 during a vulgar appearance on CNN. De Niro told CNN’s Brian Stelter he thinks Trump is "crazy in a way… just crazy" before praising liberal media.

"If it wasn’t for you, CNN, MSNBC and some other outlets, The New York Times, Washington Post, I mean, where are we? This is a crazy world," De Niro said. "This guy is crazy. We've got to get him out."

Stelter, who questioned Trump’s mental fitness on a regular basis, asked for clarification.

"When you say crazy, do you mean in a medical sense? Because that gets criticized pretty quickly," Stelter asked.

De Niro answered, "Possibly medical, too. I’m starting to think. I didn’t think that before but now, I actually, when I saw him out in front of the helicopter talking endlessly and sweating and sweating."

The actor then criticized anyone with opposing views.

"F--- ‘em, f--- ‘em," De Niro said.

50 Cent says 'F--k Donald Trump'

Rapper 50 Cent initially made headlines when he encouraged fans to vote in favor of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The rapper publicly objected to Biden’s tax plan and declared he didn’t want to be "20 Cent." However, far-left comedian Chelsea Handler, who had previously dated 50 Cent, mocked her ex.

Handler later offered to pay the rapper's taxes should he rescind his support for Trump and opened up about her opposition to the endorsement, claiming that she "had to remind him that he was a Black person."

Handler then hinted at rekindling her relationship during an appearance on "The Tonight Show," in which the comedian said she's "willing to seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounced Donald Trump."

50 Cent took to Twitter to declare that his ex-girlfriend successfully changed his mind.

"F--k Donald Trump, I never liked him," the rapper wrote.

SNOOP DOGG ADDRESSES TRUMP SUPPORTERS: 'F--K YOU'

Snoop Dogg addresses Trump supporters: 'F--k you'

Snoop Dogg didn’t hold back his feelings when addressing Trump supporters in a viral video shred in 2020 by XXL Magazine.

"Donald Trump is a f--king weirdo," he said. "If you voted for him, I don't have no problem with that. But if you're still with him, f--k you."

Snoop Dogg concluded the video by calling Trump a "dog-head b--ch."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

J.R. Smith blasts 'F--k Donald Trump' song, flips off pro-Trump supporters

Then-Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith was apparently excited about Joe Biden’s projected victory over Trump days after the 2020 presidential election. Smith decided to drive past a bunch of Trump supporters blasting the song, "F--k Donald Trump," and he lowered the window of his car and flipped off the pro-Trump protesters.

Trump had previously criticized NBA players for kneeling during the national anthem and consistently ripped the league for its low TV ratings.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova, Nicole Darrah, Lukas Mikelionis, and Nate Day contributed to this report.