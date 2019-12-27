CNN's Jeffrey Toobin slammed for 'pants-on-fire lie' that abortion would be illegal in 20 states by now

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was mocked Friday after a prediction he made 18 months ago -- that conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court would outlaw abortions in 20 states by now -- has failed to come true.

“Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months,” Toobin tweeted on June 27, 2018.

Toobin made the inaccurate prediction on the heels of Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing he would step down, giving President Trump an opportunity to fill his seat with a conservative. Judge Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice a few months later -- but Toobin’s prophecy remains false.

Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor compared Toobin’s tweet to another prediction-gone-wrong, when New York Times columnist Paul Krugman famously claimed there would be an economic collapse if Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“There's no legitimacy to much of what leftist pundits claim about the Trump era. And there's no accountability for all the crazy garbage they claim that then never happens,” Gainor told Fox News. “The economy is great. Trump has gone out of his way to keep the U.S. out of wars. The only chaos the media can point to is caused by them and the fact that they hate Trump's tweets. “

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News that “the left have a truly sadistic infatuation with predicting America will turn into a real-life ‘Handmaid's Tale,’" but "fortunately" the wild forecasts rarely come to fruition.

“Like a lot of things the liberal media have predicted in the Trump era, this prediction wasn't just false, but a pants-on-fire lie,” Houck told Fox News. “Jeffrey Toobin is passed off on CNN as a nonpartisan, objective legal analyst, but tweets like this serve as perfect reminders that he's just as liberal as the other CNN analysts, commentators, contributors and hosts.”

Critics took to Twitter to mock the CNN analyst on the anniversary of his inaccurate tweet:

Conservative state legislators attempted in 2018 to enact bans on all, most or some abortions, and by the end of the year, 25 new abortion bans had been signed into law in 12 states. However, lawsuits were filed to challenge the legislation in most states and the bans are not currently in effect.