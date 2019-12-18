CNN’s Brian Stelter lampooned after saying ‘journalists shouldn't advocate’ for impeachment outcome

CNN’s Brian Stelter asked his Twitter followers Wednesday if he’s successfully stayed away from appearing to advocate for the impeachment of President Trump – but the liberal media reporter might not appreciate the feedback he received.

Stelter is among the outspoken CNN personalities who openly criticize Trump on a regular basis while simultaneously claiming to be a straight-news reporters. He took to Twitter as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on two articles of impeachment against the president.

THIS IS CNN? PRIMETIME SHOWS FILLED WITH LIBERAL OPINION, NOT STRAIGHT NEWS AS NETWORK CLAIMS

“I said at the beginning of the impeachment inquiry that journalists shouldn't advocate for an outcome, but should advocate for a well-informed public,” Stelter wrote. “So... how well have we done on that count?”

Stelter’s tweets was hit with an onslaught of criticism:

Stelter has criticized Trump and members of his administration on a regular basis, often questioning Trump’s mental health and fitness for office. Back in August he was condemned for blaming technical issues for staying quiet when a guest said Trump is responsible for more deaths than brutal dictators Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong. The satirical Babylon Bee even took notice and published a story mocking CNN’s media pundit with a fictitious quote about the network’s ratings being in the tank because Trump is “killing off most of America by the millions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair reported earlier this year that The New York Times blocks its reporters from appearing on “CNN Tonight” because its “too partisan.” The magazine reported that Times' executive editor Dean Baquet is concerned that his reporters who appear on particular programs, including Don Lemon’s “CNN Tonight” would be "perceived as being aligned" with the show's far-left politics.

CNN boss Jeff Zucker was also recently captured on secretly recorded footage, published by controversial activist group Project Veritas, telling top news executives to focus solely on impeachment of Trump at the expense of other important news.