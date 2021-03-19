CNN's Jeff Zeleny fails to sound COVID alarm as 'hundreds' gather to see Biden in Atlanta

CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny did not appear alarmed by the "hundreds" of college students who gathered Friday in hopes of catching a glimpse of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden and Harris paid a visit to the Georgia capital, where they stopped by CDC headquarters as the administration continues to combat the coronavirus outbreak and spoke with local leaders following Tuesday's shooting spree that left eight dead.

Zeleny shared an image of the crowd that gathered on the campus of Emory University, where Biden spoke. Members of the crowd were seen wearing masks, but not social distancing.

"The scene outside Convocation Hall on the campus of Emory University this Friday afternoon, where hundreds of students are hoping to catch a glimpse of ⁦@POTUS and @VP," Zeleny tweeted.

However, the CNN reporter seemed far more concerned about the pandemic during the Trump administration.

In March of last year, Zeleny complained about the lack of social distancing during a press conference in the Rose Garden.

"The Rose Garden is a big, beautiful place this time of year -- much better than the crowded press briefing room. There's plenty of room for a little social distancing, folks!" Zeleny exclaimed.

In October, after President Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center following his COVID diagnosis, Zeleney co-authored a report about his "reckless return" to the White House.

"His first act after striding up the South Portico steps was to rip off his mask and stuff it into his pocket -- even though he remains infected with coronavirus and could potentially infect those nearby," the report read. "Though four hours earlier his doctors conceded he was not yet 'out of the woods' in his fight against Covid-19, Trump framed the disease as in the past: 'Now I'm better and maybe I'm immune? I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives.'"

CNN has long set a double standard when it comes to potential "superspreader" events. While virtually every event the White House and the Trump campaign held in 2020 was scrutinized for potential inadequate COVID precautions, the anti-Trump network appeared on board with the months-long Black Lives Matter protests across the country, as well as the celebrations that took place in November after Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election.