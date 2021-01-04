CNN's Jake Tapper calls GOP lawmakers pushing election challenge sedition caucus'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper did not hold back his disdain for Republicans, lambasting GOP lawmakers who are fueling President Trump's ongoing election challenge.

During Sunday's installment of "State of the Union," Tapper blasted the "sedition caucus," shaming those "plotting this disgraceful effort" for not accepting the invitation to come on his show.

"It all recalls what Ulysses S. Grant once wrote in 1861 quote: 'There are but two parties now: traitors and patriots,'" Tapper said.

Over the weekend, 11 sitting and newly-elected senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, in opposing the certification of President-elect Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election ahead of the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, calling for an "emergency 10-day audit" by an Electoral Commission to look into the "unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities," despite the Trump legal team's various legal defeats in the courts.

JAKE TAPPER DECLARES HUNTER BIDEN CLAIMS 'TOO DISGUSTING' TO REPEAT ON CNN: 'THE RIGHTWING IS GOING CRAZY'

At the end of his show, Tapper's blistering monologue targeted those who question Biden's victory, which he insisted was won "decisively, clearly, cleanly" and in the "world of fact."

"So why is it that 12 Republican senators and, as I'm told, perhaps, as many as 140 House Republicans will on Wednesday vote to reject President-elect Biden's win in yet another doomed attempt to stage a bloodless coup and undermine the results of a Democratic election?" Tapper asked. "It's difficult, as we've noted before on this show, to distinguish in this era among those who lie for craven opportunistic reasons, those who are terrified of facing the wrath of outgoing President Trump so they put their career survival ahead of their constitutional obligations, those who are not quite smart enough to understand just what they're doing, and those who have psychological needs that I'm not qualified to diagnose."

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER, DON LEMON GUSH OVER BIDEN INTERVIEW: HE SAID 'A LOT OF THE RIGHT ANSWERS'

He continued, "What is clear is that while Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20, the United States is in a dangerous place with too many members of the current ruling party, the Republicans, throwing in with the Linn Woods, siding with insanity over objective fact. And the momentum seems to be with them, not with the McConnells or Cheneys, Thunes, Romneys, Sasses, Kinzingers."

The CNN anchor then pondered what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would have done if he was currently the speaker, suggesting that under his leadership, a GOP-controlled House of Representatives would not certify Biden's win.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Please note how many of the Republicans objecting to Joe Biden's win are also willing to raise questions about their own victories at the ballot box on the same day, on the same ballot using the same voting systems, many in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin. How many of them? Zero," Tapper said.

Tapper went on to accuse Republicans of "undermining" America's standing on the world stage as a beacon of democracy, asking them "do you really not see what a mockery you're about to make of all of that?"