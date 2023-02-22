CNN reporters agonize over Trump grand jury forewoman's bizarre media blitz: 'Prosecutor's nightmare'

CNN reporters agonized over Emily Kohrs, the forewoman on Georgia's special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump, who sat down for multiple interviews with the media about the grand jury's recommendations.

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Elie Honig discussed Kohrs' interview Tuesday night and wondered if her media blitz was "responsible."

"First of all, why this person is talking on TV, I do not understand. Because, she’s clearly enjoying herself, but, I mean, is this responsible? She was the foreperson of this grand jury," Cooper said.

Honig said it was a "horrible idea" and that the prosecutors were likely "wincing."

"I was wincing just watching her eagerness to, like, hint at stuff," Cooper added. Honig said the interviews were a "prosecutor's nightmare."

"Mark my words, Donald Trump’s team is going to make a motion, if there’s an indictment, to dismiss that indictment based on grand jury impropriety. She’s not supposed to be talking about anything, really. But she’s really not supposed to be talking about the deliberations. She’s talking about what specific witnesses they saw, what the grand jury thought of them. She says some of them we found credible, some we found funny. I don’t know why that’s relevant, but she’s been saying we found this guy funny or interesting. I think she’s potentially crossing a line here. It’s gonna be a real problem for prosecutors," Honig continued.

During "CNN This Morning" on Wednesday, analyst Maggie Haberman joined the hosts to discuss Kohrs' media appearances and seemed to echo Cooper and Honig's concerns as well.

"If I am the prosecutor, I am not sure that I want this media tour taking place because I'm confident that Donald Trump’s lawyers are going to use this," she said.

During the CNN interview on Tuesday with Erin Burnett, Kohrs was asked if the jury recommended charges against Trump.

"I really don’t want to share something that the judge made a conscious decision not to share," Kohrs said. "I will tell you that it was a process where we heard his name a lot. Um, we definitely heard a lot about former President Trump, and we definitely discussed him a lot in the room. And I’ll say that, uh, when this list comes out, you wouldn’t, there are no major plot twists waiting for you."

The Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury released portions of their findings from the probe into whether Trump and his allies interfered in Georgia's electoral process as part of an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Kohrs also sat down with NBC News as well on Tuesday and said during the interview that the jury recommended indicting over a dozen people and that the list of people "might" include Trump.

"I don’t think that there are any giant plot twists coming. I don’t think there's any giant ‘that’s not the way I expected this to go at all’ moments," she told NBC. "I would not expect you to be shocked."

Kohrs has also spoken with other outlets, including The Associated Press, The New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.