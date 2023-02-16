Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Parts of Trump Georgia grand jury report are released, suggesting possible witness perjury

Special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia releases portions of a report suggesting one or more witnesses who testified during their investigation into Donald Trump may have committed perjury

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia released portions of a report detailing findings from the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in the election in Georgia as part of a larger attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The report indicates a majority of the grand jury believes one or more witnesses may have committed perjury in their testimony and recommends that prosecutors pursue indictments against them, if the district attorney finds the evidence compelling. 

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

READ PARTS OF THE TRUMP GRAND JURY REPORT - APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

